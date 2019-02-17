Present
Moneycontrol

Budget2019

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsors

you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities
Last Updated : Feb 17, 2019 12:00 PM IST | Source: PTI

Govt to examine steel players' demand for MIP on steel: Official

The MIP is the rate below which no imports are allowed.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
Whatsapp

The government will examine domestic steel companies' demand for imposing minimum import price (MIP) on the metal, an official said. In a meeting on February 6, major steel players, including state-owned Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) and JSW Steel, requested the steel ministry to impose an MIP on all steel products, amid a surge in imports from countries such as Indonesia and rising raw material costs, which are putting pressure on margins.

The MIP is the rate below which no imports are allowed.

"The situation has to be examined carefully. The ministry will first examine then only take some action," a steel ministry official said when asked whether the ministry is in favour of imposing MIP on steel imports.

The official, who did not wish to be named, added: "Everything happens after examination. If there is a requirement, we will definitely do it. If not required, we will not do. There has not been any due diligence yet."

related news

In the meeting, the companies requested the steel ministry to implement and enforce an MIP on all steel products as implemented in February 2016.

The players have said steel imports have increased due to trade diversion from China, Japan and South Korea. As a result, India has become a net importer of steel in 2018-19 despite being the second-largest producer of the metal in India.

In February 2016, India had imposed MIP on a number of items with a sunset clause of one year.

India has already imposed anti-dumping duties on several steel products to protect the interest of local industry from dumped imports.
First Published on Feb 17, 2019 11:52 am

tags #Business #Commodities #India #steel

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.