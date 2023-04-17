 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Govt takes steps to monitor Tur, Urad stock levels; warns hoarders of strict action

Moneycontrol News
Apr 17, 2023 / 04:49 PM IST

Top officials of the Union ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution, visited ten different places across four states in the last few days to examine the stock disclosure status of Tur and Urad dal, with an aim to put a lid to rising prices of the pulses.

According to a press release dated April 17, Secretary of Consumer Affairs Rohit Kumar Singh had a meeting with these officers who visited key pulses markets and met with market participants.

Prices of Tur and Urad along with other pulses have been on the rise over last few weeks, according to media reports.

To assess the situation at the ground level, the Department of Consumer Affairs has deputed 12 senior officers to visit various places in the states of Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Tamil Nadu, in addition to the Secretary, Government of India, meeting with the All India Dal Mills Association in Indore on April 15, according to the release.