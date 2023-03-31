 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Govt permits 16k-odd jewellers to sell 'declared' old gold hallmarked stock till June-end

PTI
Mar 31, 2023 / 11:27 PM IST

As per the notification, the ministry has amended the Hallmarking of Gold Jewellery and Gold Artefacts Order, 2020 and allowed only those jewellers who declared their old stock -- having an old hallmarking mark -- to clear those articles before June 30, 2023.

A gazette notification in this regard has been issued by the nodal consumer affairs ministry after a recent meeting with jewellery and the sector expert bodies. (Representative Image)

A day ahead of the sale of gold jewellery having mandatory hallmarking with six-digit alphanumeric HUID coming into force, the government on Friday gave another three months time till June-end to 16,000-odd jewellers to sell the "declared" old hallmarked gold jewellery stock that existed prior to July 2021.

A gazette notification in this regard has been issued by the nodal consumer affairs ministry after a recent meeting with jewellery and the sector expert bodies.

"Provided that if any person had already given declaration as required by the Bureau under sub-section 4 of section 18 of the Bureau of Indian Standards Act, 2016 (11 of 2016) declaring his old stock of gold jewellery or gold artefacts with old hallmarking as existed prior to July 1, 2021, such person shall be permitted to sell or display or offer to sell such declared stock of gold jewellery or gold artefacts up to June 30, 2023," the notification said.