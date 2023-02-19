 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Govt may auction 6 mineral blocks in February

Feb 19, 2023 / 03:51 PM IST

The four iron ore blocks, situated in Chhattisgarh, are likely to be auctioned on Tuesday, according to the mines ministry.

The government is also in the process of identifying mineral blocks like nickel in the sea and would gradually put them on sale, mines secretary Vivek Bharadwaj said on Friday. (Representative image: Reuters)

The government is likely to put on sale six mineral blocks, including four iron ore mines, in the current month.

The move would give a boost to mining sector's contribution to the country's gross domestic product.

The notice inviting tenders for the mines -- Chhitpuri B iron ore block, Gomter Wakeli, Bijapur, Hahaladdi, North Bastar Kanker, Lohhater, North Bastar Kanker -- were floated last year.