Govt cuts windfall tax on locally produced crude oil and diesel exports

Dec 01, 2022 / 07:02 PM IST

Changes to the windfall tax will be effective from Friday, December 2, the order said.

The Central government on December 1 said that it has further cut windfall tax on locally produced crude oil and diesel exports.

The tax on crude oil produced by firms such as state-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) has been reduced to Rs 4,900 per tonne from the existing Rs 10,200 per tonne, as per a government notification.

In the fortnightly revision of windfall profit tax, the government also cut the rate on export of diesel to Rs 8 per litre from Rs 10.5 per litre. The levy includes Rs 1.5 per litre as road infrastructure cess.

The special additional excise duty on petrol continues to remain nil and that on aviation fuel ATF at Rs 5 a litre.

Changes to the windfall tax will be effective from December 2, the order said.

