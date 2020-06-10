App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities
Last Updated : Jun 10, 2020 07:36 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Goldman traders gain $1 billion in commodities revenue after oil slump: Report

Most of the boost came from oil trading overseen by Singapore-based partner Qin Xiao and Anthony Dewell in London, amid the collapse in oil prices, Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

Reuters

Goldman Sachs Group Inc commodities unit generated more than $1 billion in revenue this year through May as traders positioned their bets for the collapse in oil prices, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday.

Most of the boost came from oil trading overseen by Singapore-based partner Qin Xiao and Anthony Dewell in London, amid the collapse in oil prices, Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

Oil prices plunged to their lowest in years in a dramatic sell-off at the start of March, with U.S. crude futures at one point priced deep in negative territory as panicked traders bailed out of positions upon realizing that many would be forced to take physical delivery of oil without a place to put the barrels.

Close

Numerous funds and brokerages suffered heavy losses in the selloff, sparked by the slump in car and air travel due to the coronavirus as well as an argument between Saudi Arabia and Russia over production volumes.

related news

"We are market makers and a client franchise business, and now as always we do all we can to help our clients manage their risk," Goldman spokesman Patrick Lenihan told Reuters.

 

First Published on Jun 10, 2020 07:30 pm

