Gold trading flat at Rs 33,042 per 10 gram in evening trade

Gold was trading marginally higher by Rs 18 at Rs 33,042 per 10 gram on the evening of June 19, ahead of US Fed rate decision later in the day.

The gold rate touched an intraday high of Rs 33,080 and an intraday low of Rs 32,971. For the August series, the precious metal touched a low of Rs 31,390 and a high of Rs 33,830.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, Gold contracts for October delivery were trading up by Rs 4, or 0.01 percent at Rs 33,220 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 2,956 lots, while the August contracts saw a business turnover of 17,974 lots.

The value of the August contracts traded so far is Rs 1,806.64 crore and the contracts for October saw a value of Rs 73.39 crore.

Similarly, Gold Mini contracts for July were trading up by Rs 2, or 0.01 percent at Rs 32,944 in a business turnover of 9,641 lots.

MCX Gold price is expected to trade in a range bound market having good resistance at Rs 33,200 and support at Rs 32,900 level, according to Motilal Oswal.