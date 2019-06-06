Gold trading firm in afternoon trade

Gold prices were trading up by Rs 118 at Rs 32,798 per 10 gram at 6 pm in futures trade on June 6 on firm overseas demand.

The gold rate touched an intraday high of Rs 32,819 and an intraday low of Rs 32,688.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for October delivery were trading higher by Rs 103, or 0.31 percent, at Rs 32,932 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 1,681 lots, while the August contract saw a business turnover of 16,628 lots.

Gold is expected to trade positively with good support at Rs 32,600 levels and intermediate support at Rs 32,720 level, according to Motilal Oswal.

Spot gold was trading higher by $6.79 at $1336.57 an ounce in New York on the expectation of a US rate cut and trade war worries.