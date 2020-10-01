Gold trades steady for the second straight day at Rs 50,413/10 gm, silver slips Rs 710/kg

Gold prices were steady for the second consecutive day at Rs 50,413 per 10 gram in the Mumbai retail market on sharp appreciation in the rupee despite positive global cues. The precious metal had lost Rs 567, or 1.12 percent, this week in the domestic market.

The rate of 10 gram 18, 22 and 24-carat gold in Mumbai was Rs 37,810, Rs 46,178 and Rs 50,413, respectively, plus 3 percent Goods & Service Tax (GST).

Spot gold was trading up $14.69 at $1,900.57 an ounce at 11:55 GMT in London trade.

In economic cues, ADP National Employment Report showed that the US private payrolls rose 749,000 in September as firm stepped up hiring.

The Trump administration has proposed a new stimulus package to House Democrats worth over $1.5 trillion, while the Democrats are looking at anywhere close to $2.2 million.

Gold holdings in SPDR ETF were unchanged at 1268.88 tonne.

MCX iCOMDEX Bullion Index was marginally up 9.04 points, or 0.06 percent, at 15,356.37 at 17:27 hours. The index tracks the real-time performance of MCX Gold and MCX Silver futures.

Navneet Damani, Vice President, Motilal Oswal, said, “Gold is consolidating in a narrow range amid a softer dollar and progress on another US coronavirus relief package, which countered pressure from an upbeat US private payroll data." He sees domestic and international prices trading in a range of Rs 50,200-50,750 and $1,875-1,915 per ounce, respectively.

“COMEX gold trades moderately higher near $1,900/oz, struggling to hold above the key $1,900-1,910 levels. Mixed trade in equity markets and the dollar led to choppy trade in gold as well. While choppy trade is likely, the general weakness in the dollar may continue to support gold price,” Ravindra Rao, VP-Head Commodity Research at Kotak Securities, said.

The gold-to-silver ratio currently stands at 85.06 to 1, which means the amount of silver required to buy one ounce of gold. The increase in ratio indicates that gold has outperformed silver.

Silver prices slid Rs 710 to Rs 59,264 per kg from its closing on September 30.

In the futures market, the gold touched an intraday high of Rs 50,450 and a low of Rs 50,120 on the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX). For the December series, the yellow metal touched a low of Rs 48,384 and a high of Rs 56,379.

Gold futures for December delivery declined Rs 106, or 0.21 percent, to Rs 50,228 per 10 gram in evening trade on a business turnover of 15,348 lots. The same for February edged lower by Rs 90, or 0.18 percent, to Rs 50,390 on a business turnover of 519 lots.

The value of the December and February’s contracts traded so far is Rs 2,056.19 crore and Rs 44.40 crore, respectively.

Similarly, Gold Mini contract for November slipped Rs 100, or 0.20 percent, to Rs 50,325 on a business turnover of 11,231 lots.

Trading strategy

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Technically, MCX Gold October contracts faces resistance near Rs 50,760 levels, which is its 65-Daily Moving Average, below which it could see support at Rs 50,080 levels in coming sessions.Traders can go for buy in gold at Rs 50,300 levels, with a stop loss of Rs 50,000, for a target of Rs 50,900. They can also buy silver at Rs 60,000, with a stop loss of Rs 59,200 levels, for a target of Rs 61,500 levels.