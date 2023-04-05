 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Gold trades above $2,000 an ounce following weak US economic data

Moneycontrol News
Apr 05, 2023 / 11:24 AM IST

Gold prices rallied two percent to hit their highest in more than a year on April 4, 2023 after another round of weaker U.S. economic data indicated a slowing economy and strengthened expectations of a less-aggressive US Federal Reserve's policy.

Quantum Mutual Fund view's Gold Outlook for the month of April concluded that while gold is likely to benefit from the uncertainty, irrespective of how the macroeconomic situation pans out, investors could use the pullbacks to add to their gold positions.

Gold prices traded above the key $2,000-per-ounce mark, hitting over a one-year high. A fall of 0.1 percent in the dollar index also contributed in making bullion cheaper for buyers holding other currencies.

Domestic gold prices were up 7 percent because of appreciation in the Indian Rupee, according to Quantum Mutual Fund view's Gold Outlook for April.

