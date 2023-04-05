Gold trades above $2,000 an ounce following weak US economic data

Gold prices traded above the key $2,000-per-ounce mark, hitting over a one-year high. A fall of 0.1 percent in the dollar index also contributed in making bullion cheaper for buyers holding other currencies.

Domestic gold prices were up 7 percent because of appreciation in the Indian Rupee, according to Quantum Mutual Fund view's Gold Outlook for April.

Gold prices rallied 2 percent to hit their highest in more than a year on April 4, 2023 after another round of weaker US economic data indicated a slowing economy and strengthened expectations of a less-aggressive US Federal Reserve policy.

The Fed is seen done raising interest rates and starting to cut them in the summer, according to a report by news agency Reuters, however, Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester said that while the economy appears on a path towards slowing down, the US central bank likely has "more rate hikes" ahead of it. Quantum Mutual Fund View's Gold Outlook for April said that a fresh round of easing will undermine the Fed’s efforts to bring inflation down which continues to stay stubbornly high, higher inflation also bodes well for gold's demand. Related stories RBI added 3 tonnes of gold in February, taking total reserves of India to 790.2 tonnes: World Gold C...

Return of IPL’s home-and-away format in 2023 sees travel bookings soar 30% The report added that this will be a positive environment for gold as investors realise that a real normalisation of the Fed's monetary policy looks unlikely, however, a pause in the Fed’s hiking cycle will be supportive of gold prices. The Gold Outlook for April concluded that while gold is likely to benefit from the uncertainty, irrespective of how the macroeconomic situation pans out, investors could use the pullbacks to add to their gold positions. Also Read: Gold prices pare losses on rate hike bets after OPEC+ cut OPEC+ members such as Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Iraq, Kuwait and Algeria recently announced voluntary oil production cuts of more than 1 million barrels per day from May to December, this has also fuelled concerns regarding inflationary pressures which, in turn, make the yellow metal a preferred inflation hedge.

Moneycontrol News