Gold touches two-month low as rate expectations dull outlook

Reuters
Feb 27, 2023 / 06:59 PM IST

Spot gold was steady at $1,811.60 an ounce by 1236 GMT, having earlier hitting its lowest since late December at $1,806.50. U.S. gold futures were unchanged at $1,817.20.

Gold prices hit their highest since April 2022 this month, but have since fallen by more than 7 percent (Representative image: Reuters)

Gold fell to a two-month low on Monday as strong U.S. economic data sparked concern over further increases to interest rates by the Federal Reserve, clouding the outlook for zero-yielding bullion.

"Given how the Fed's favoured measure of inflation accelerated in January, appetite for zero-yielding gold may be soured by rate-hike bets in the near term, ultimately dragging prices lower," said Lukman Otunuga, senior research analyst at FXTM.

"Gold (will) remain highly sensitive to chatter by Fed officials, key economic data and any topic relating to inflation as we head into the new month."