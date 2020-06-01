Gold tops Rs 47,000/10 gm, may touch Rs 48,000 in coming days

Gold prices gained Rs 114 to Rs 47,043 per 10 gram in the Mumbai bullion market on dollar weakness and increasing US-China tensions. However, the gains were capped by a stronger dollar-rupee and rally in stock markets.

The US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on May 29 warned of further economic slowdown if novel coronavirus, COVID-19, cases rise in the US. The violent public protest in several US cities may also keep the risk premium higher.

Factory activity in China grew at a slower pace in May, but momentum picked up in the services and construction sectors - pointing to an uneven recovery in Beijing as businesses emerge from a lockdown.

The rate of a 10 gram 18-, 22- and 24-carat gold in Mumbai was Rs 35,282, Rs 43,091 and Rs 47,043 plus 3 percent GST, respectively.

"Gold corrected from the day's high of $1,744 per troy ounce to current levels of $1,730 as equities improve and rumours of an antibody for treatment of COVID-19 from Italy weigh on prices. However, the intraday trend remains bullish and we expect the ongoing US-China concerns and the demand from ETFs to keep the safe-haven appeal intact,” said Sunil Kumar Katke, Head - Commodity and Currency, Axis Securities.

Katke recommends a buy on dip strategy in MCX August Gold futures around Rs 46,800 levels with a stop loss of Rs 46,600, targeting Rs 47, 500 during the day. "We may see prices stay firm in the days ahead towards Rs 48,000 levels domestically."

Navneet Damani, Vice President, Motilal Oswal, expects domestic gold prices to hover around of Rs 46,950-47,500.

Tapan Patel, Senior Analyst (Commodities), HDFC Securities expects gold prices to trade sideways with support at Rs 46,800 and resistance at Rs 47,400.

The gold/silver ratio currently stands at 95.36 to 1, which means the amount of silver required to buy one ounce of gold.

Silver prices rose Rs 895 to Rs 49,330 per kg from its closing on May 29. The white metal briefly traded above Rs 50,000 per kg in the morning session.

In the futures market, gold rate touched an intraday high of Rs 46,984 and an intraday low of Rs 46,520 on the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX). In the June series, the yellow metal touched a low of Rs 36,572 and a high of Rs 47,980.

Gold futures for June delivery gained Rs 145, or 0.31 percent, at Rs 46,799 per 10 gram in evening trade on a business turnover of 758 lots. The same for August delivery declined by Rs 111, or 0.24 percent, at Rs 46,993 on a business turnover of 15,566 lots. The far month October contract slipped Rs 95, or 0.20 percent, to Rs 47,143 on a business volume of 5,331 lots.

The value of the June and August contracts traded so far is Rs 146.37 crore and Rs 2,613 crore, respectively.

Similarly, Gold Mini contract for June increased Rs 62, or 0.13 percent at Rs 46,920 on a business turnover of 1,344 lots.

At 12:11 pm (GMT), spot gold was up by $3.78 at $1,732.85 an ounce in London trading.

