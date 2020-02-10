Gold to rally despite strong dollar as coronavirus raises fears over global growth

Jigar Trivedi

Last week, comex gold has slipped by 1.2 percent and MCX April futures depreciated by 1.2 percent due to rising dollar (1.37 percent) as US reported positive economic data. The US avoided political shock. US President Donald Trump was acquitted in his US Senate impeachment trial. Contradicting to the gold trend, the holdings in the SPDR Gold ETF increased from 903 a week ago to 916 as on yesterday.

The greenback has closed with gains on all four sessions as US posted better-than-previous data. The US factory activity rebounded in January after contracting for five straight months amid a surge in new orders, ISM showed. Manufacturing PMI rose at 50.9 against forecast of 48.5 and December reading of 47.8.

New orders for US-made goods increased by the most in nearly 1-1/2 years in December, flattered by robust demand for defence aircraft, but persistently weak business spending on equipment pointed to limited scope for a sharp rebound in manufacturing. Factory orders in December grew at 1.8% against de-growth of 1.2% in November.

The coronavirus has killed more than 600 people and more than 31,000 are infected but WHO has reaffirmed that it is just China specific emergency and no need to cut trade and travel with China.

ADP reported rise in private jobs as January reported addition of 2,91,000 against 1,56,000 forecast. Positive data from the United States such as the rise in January private payrolls and services sector activity, suggested the economy could continue to grow moderately this year.

Non-farm payrolls in the US increased by 225 thousand in January of 2020, following an upwardly revised 147 thousand rise in the previous month and beating market expectations of 160 thousand. Notable job gains occurred in construction, in health care, and in transportation and warehousing.

However, the US trade deficit fell for the first time in six years in 2019 as the White House's trade war with China curbed the import bill. The deficit widened at $48.9 billion against deficit of $43.7 billion a month ago. The SPDR Gold ETF has increased from 903 tonnes as on last Friday to 916 tonnes as on yesterday.

MCX gold in 2020 has increased by 3.9 percent since geo-political tensions and epidemic in China has pushed the safe haven demand higher. The yellow metal has increased even though the greenback has appreciated significantly. But having risen for previous three weeks, gold witnessed a correction in price.

The yellow metal is treading water as of now. One side, worries over the virus, which has claimed almost 640 lives so far and has spread to many countries globally, pressured world markets which were on course for the best week for stocks since June. On the other side, strong dollar is putting pressure on gold.

From an economic data point of view:: UK & Euro-zone Q4 GDP and trade balance for December, Fed Chair Jerome Powell?s testimony, US Federal budget balance for January, US retail sales & industrial production for January, business inventories and Michigan consumer sentiment. Hence, we expect the dollar to be volatile so as the yellow metal.

There is every reason for the yellow metal to stay positive. As we progress into the second week of February 2020, the coronavirus fears have increased. There's no question that there's cause for concern regarding the economic effect of the virus on a global scale.

If it continues to spread worldwide, we could see more restrictions and cancellations of visas and, in turn, slowing down of the world economy, especially if it turns into a global panic and countries retreat into isolation until this is over.

(The author is Fundamental Research Analyst - Commodities at Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers.)

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.