 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinesscommodities

Gold ticks up, but still bound for weekly dip on hawkish Fed tilt

Reuters
Nov 18, 2022 / 03:42 PM IST

Spot gold rose 0.3% to $1,765.27 per ounce by 0929 GMT, set for a weekly decline of about 0.2%. U.S. gold futures were up 0.3% to $1,767.40.

Gold, Gold Prices

Gold steadied on Friday as the dollar eased, but was still bound for a weekly dip following indications from U.S. Federal Reserve officials that more interest rate hikes were in the offing.

Spot gold rose 0.3% to $1,765.27 per ounce by 0929 GMT, set for a weekly decline of about 0.2%. U.S. gold futures were up 0.3% to $1,767.40.

The gold market seems to be weighing up two different things at the moment, said Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at OANDA.

On one hand is U.S. economic data suggesting lower inflation that gives room for the Fed to slow tightening, which should help gold, while on the other, a cautious Fed that doesn't want to shift the tone of their message based on any one piece of economic data, Erlam said.

While gold has shed 15% since its March peak after the Fed began tightening monetary policy, it has gained about 8% since the beginning of November as markets started pricing in a slower pace of rate hikes.

The dollar index fell, making bullion cheaper for overseas buyers. But the currency was still headed for a weekly rise as hawkish remarks from Fed officials put the brakes on a pullback triggered by the softer inflation data last week.