Gold tests record highs amid fear of global recession due to COVID-19: Manoj Jain

Manoj Jain

Gold tested the crucial resistance of $1,772 per troy ounce in the international market on May 18 even as prices hovered around record highs of 47,980 per 10 gram in the domestic market.

Fear of global recession and major contraction in global GDP due to COVID-19 support safe-haven buying in gold. Gold prices have gained around 15 percent this year in the international market and around 20 percent in the domestic market.

Gold prices start rising this year after the coronavirus took the whole world into its grip and lockdown started from China in December 2019 to send almost the entire world in a lockdown till April 2020.

Equity markets collapsed across the world in the first quarter of 2020 and major research agencies predict negative global growth for the year 2020 due to pandemic.

Safe-haven buying emerged in gold and was also supported by QE announcements by major developed and developing nations to support their economies.

Interest rates have been slashed by major global central banks and US Federal Reserve cut rates to zero percent.

A debate has also started on negative interest rates in the US but Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell has ruled out a negative interest-rate environment.

Gold prices triggered profit-taking on May 18 from their highs after news that US drugmaker Moderna had a successful trial for the COVID-19 vaccine, and the Federal Reserve chairman gave hint of a further stimulus package.

The risk appetite of global investors' resumed and global equity recovered from their lows, giving a reason for profit-taking in gold. But, global growth remains subdued due to COVID-19, and gold remains the most-favoured choice for global investors.

We expect gold prices to remain firm in the longer term and any decline will be an opportunity to accumulate yellow metals.

Technical View:

Gold is in a long-term uptrend since August 2018. From the lows of $ 1,161 per troy ounce, gold tested highs of $ 1,788 per troy ounce in April in international markets.

At MCX, gold prices start rising from August 2018 and gained from the lows of Rs 29,268 per 10 gram to highs of Rs 47,980 per 10 gram in May 2020.