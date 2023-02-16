 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinesscommodities

Gold steadies on dollar pullback; Fed rate-hike worries weigh

Reuters
Feb 16, 2023 / 07:18 PM IST

Spot gold was little changed at $1,836.39 per ounce by 1322 GMT, after hitting its lowest level since early January on Wednesday. U.S. gold futures rose 0.2% to $1,848.20.

Gold prices were steady on Thursday due to a slight pullback in the dollar and bond yields, while gains were kept in check by signs of a resilient U.S. economy that could offer room for the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates further.

Spot gold was little changed at $1,836.39 per ounce by 1322 GMT, after hitting its lowest level since early January on Wednesday. U.S. gold futures rose 0.2% to $1,848.20.

Benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields eased, while the dollar slipped 0.2% against its rivals after hitting a near six-week high on Wednesday, making gold cheaper for other currency holders.

"Gold is seeing a 'dead cat bounce' or a temporary recovery after a significant decline on some bargain hunting. Recession fears are lending some support to the gold market as is a modest correction in the dollar," independent analyst Ross Norman said.