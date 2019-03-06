App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities
Last Updated : Mar 06, 2019 10:27 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Gold steadies above five-week lows as market rally pauses

Spot gold was steady at $1,287.25 per ounce, as of 0418 GMT, after slipping to $1,280.70 in the previous session, its lowest since January 25.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Gold prices steadied on March 6, after recovering from a more than five-week low in the previous session, lifted by a pause in global equities rally, while a firm dollar curbed further gains.

Spot gold was steady at $1,287.25 per ounce, as of 0418 GMT, after slipping to $1,280.70 in the previous session, its lowest since January 25.

US gold futures were up about 0.3 percent at $1,287.90 per ounce.

Asian stocks clung to tight ranges as investors awaited fresh directional cues from US-China trade negotiations and a weaker Wall Street finish capped broader gains, while robust U.S. economic data supported the dollar.

related news

"Gold is firming after the sharp fall as competing influences of the interest bearing assets are reversing. Bond yields have started to weaken gently, and while the dollar is going up, equities are seeing headwinds," said Benjamin Lu, an analyst with Singapore-based Phillip Futures.

"Gold in longer term is very much supported, partially due to shift in sentiments and global slowdown. In the shorter term, gold continues to show signs of bearish weakness and there is some room to go further south before it resumes its positive trend."

The dollar index held near a two-week high hit in the previous session.

Markets were a bit cautious on the Sino-US trade and are awaiting further indications of developments in talks between the two major economies after a tit-for-tat tariff war, analysts said.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said President Donald Trump will reject any trade deal that is not perfect but that they will still keep working on an agreement rekindling concerns in the market.

While a series of robust data from the United States has strengthened the dollar, the US Federal Reserve's patience on policy is nowhere close to running out.

Eric Rosengren, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston signalled on March 5 he could wait until at least June before touching interest rates again.

Markets will now look ahead to the European Central Bank's monetary policy meeting on March 7 and US non-farm payrolls data on March 8.

"Gold looks to build a base around $1,280- $1,285 level, however, it continues to see downwards pressure from outflows in exchange traded funds and a firmer dollar," MKS PAMP Group said in a note.

Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, dropped 2.7 percent so far this year.

Among the other precious metals, palladium slipped 0.6 percent to $1,506.45 per ounce.

Spot silver lost 0.2 percent to $15.08 per ounce, after slipping to its lowest since December 27 in the previous session, while platinum dipped 0.8 percent to $830.16 per ounce.
First Published on Mar 6, 2019 10:12 am

tags #Business #Commodities #Gold #markets #world

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

UN Chief Spoke With India, Pakistan Officials Not PMs About Heightened ...

Vivo V15 Pro Review: This Makes The NEX Pop-Up Camera Innovation Mains ...

Halle Berry Reveals a Huge, Dramatic Vine Tattoo on Her Back, See Pic

On The Next Royal Showdown: Tensions Grow Between Saudi's King Salman ...

India Aim to Salvage Series Against Buoyant England

CISF Personnel Killed in Fire at Delhi's CGO Complex, Cooling Process ...

Rs 132 Crore Bugatti La Voiture Noire - World's Most Expensive New Car ...

Andhra EC Gets 8 Lakh Voter Deletion Requests in Just Two Weeks, 2 Lak ...

Dewan Housing Shares Jump After Auditor Says Company Didn't Divert Fun ...

JD(S) wants Deve Gowda to contest from Mysore-Kodagu seat; Karnataka C ...

RJ Balaji on LKG's success, moving away from supporting roles, and upc ...

India reported 218 hate crimes in 2018, UP tops chart, says Amnesty; c ...

Iran foreign minister Javad Zarif resigned because not told about Bash ...

US to terminate sops on Indian exports: Markets are key and strategic ...

Samsung Galaxy S10 series India launch at 12:30 pm: Where and how to w ...

In Meghalaya, a school teacher is spearheading a turmeric farming move ...

Champions League: Real Madrid dumped out by Ajax after 1-4 humbling; T ...

Githa Hariharan on her latest novel I Have Become The Tide, Rohith Vem ...

Happy Birthday Janhvi Kapoor: The year looks bright with the actress s ...

All England Championship: PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal and Kidambi Srikanth ...

Anurag Kashyap's imposter harasses actor Ruhii Singh

Sara Ali Khan's birthday post for Janhvi Kapoor is sweet

Happy Birthday Janhvi Kapoor: Sister Sonam Kapoor sends wishes with a ...

Captain Marvel movie review: The Brie Larson starrer is 'disorienting ...

Happy birthday Janhvi Kapoor: Time when Sridevi shared her little ange ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.