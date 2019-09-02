App
Last Updated : Sep 02, 2019 04:22 PM IST

Gold slips Rs 40 to Rs 39,600 on muted demand

In the national capital, gold of 99.9 percent and 99.5 percent purity fell Rs 40 each to Rs 39,600 and Rs 39,430 per 10 gram, respectively.

Gold prices on September 2 inched Rs 40 lower to Rs 39,600 per 10 gram at the bullion market here owing to lower demand from local jewellers, according to the All India Sarafa Association.

Silver, however, held steady against the previous level of Rs 48,800 per kg.

Traders said subdued demand from local jewellers led to the fall in gold prices. However, positive global trend restricted the fall in the yellow metal's prices, they said.

Globally, gold was trading marginally higher at $1,523.70 an ounce in New York. Silver, on the other hand, was slightly down at $18.41 an ounce.

Similarly, sovereign gold declined by Rs 1,000 to Rs 29,100 per eight grams.

Prices of silver ready remained unchanged at Rs 48,800 per kg, while weekly-based delivery also held steady at Rs 46,742 per kg.

Silver coins traded flat at Rs 1,00,000 for buying and Rs 1,01,000 for selling of 100 coins.

