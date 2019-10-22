Gold slips Rs 15 to Rs 38,315 per 10 grams; futures trading in green

Gold prices eased marginally by Rs 15 to Rs 38,315 per 10 grams on Mumbai's bullion market over a strong rupee and weak overseas cues.

The rate of 10 grams 22-carat gold in Mumbai was trading at Rs 35,097 plus 3 percent GST, while 24-carat gold per 10 grams was trading at Rs 38,315 plus GST. The price of silver was up by Rs 460 to Rs 45,590 per kg from its closing price on October 18.

The gold/silver ratio, which is the amount of silver requires to buy one ounce of gold, currently stands at 84.04 to 1.

In the futures market, gold rates touched an intraday high of Rs 37,950, and an intraday low of Rs 37,822 on the MCX. For the December series, rates for the yellow metal touched a low of Rs 32,289 and a high of Rs 40,771.

Gold futures for delivery in December gained by Rs 5, or 0.01 percent on the MCX trading at Rs 37,895 per 10 gram in evening trade in a business turnover of 18,839 lots. Gold contracts for February delivery were up by Rs 48, or 0.13 percent, at Rs 38,199 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 3,501 lots.

The value of the December contracts traded so far is Rs 2329.34 crore and February contracts saw a value of Rs 82.41 crore.

Similarly, Gold Mini contracts for November gained by Rs 70, or 0.18 percent, at Rs 38,039 in a business turnover of 9,555 lots.

MCX Gold is expected to trade in a range-bound market having support at Rs 37,700 level and resistance at Rs 38,200 level, according to Motilal Oswal.

The brokerage firm said spot gold is expected to trade in the range of $1,472-$1,505.