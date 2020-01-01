Gold slips Rs 121 to Rs 39,119 per 10 grams, silver sheds Rs 520 to Rs 46,145 per kg

Gold prices slipped Rs 121 to Rs 39,119 per 10 gram in Mumbai's bullion market over the rupee's appreciation and subdued demand.

The yellow metal ended 2019 with a gain of 23.74 percent in rupee terms, and approximately 19 percent in dollar terms. This was the second-best performance by the yellow metal in this decade (in dollar terms) after 2010.

The rate of 10 grams, 22-carat gold in Mumbai was Rs 35,833 plus 3 percent GST, while that 10 grams, 24-carat was Rs 39,119 plus GST. The 18-carat gold quoted at Rs 29,339 plus GST in the retail market.

Silver prices slipped Rs 520 to 46,145 per kg from its closing on December 31.

The gold/silver ratio, which is the amount of silver required to buy one ounce of gold, currently stands at 84.77 to 1.

In the futures market, gold traded in a narrow band of Rs 156 as most of the international markets were shut on the eve of New Year and trading in MCX closed at 5 pm.

Gold futures for delivery in February settled down Rs 35, or 0.09 percent on the MCX, trading at Rs 39,073 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 15,070 lots. Gold contracts for April delivery ended lower by Rs 26, or 0.07 percent, at Rs 39,216 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 6,181 lots.

The value of the February contracts traded on January was Rs 1,097.59 crore and that of April contracts saw the value of Rs 50.90 crore.

Similarly, Gold Mini contracts for February settled down Rs 26, or 0.07 percent at Rs 39,055, in a business turnover of 10,486 lots.

MCX saw cumulative delivery volume for gold at 6,028 kg and for silver at 202,230 kg in 2019.

Motilal Oswal said, “With the uncertainty around trade war diminishing and the Fed expected to hold rates in the near future; we expect that the dollar could remain under pressure, and that in turn could support gold prices in the near future.”