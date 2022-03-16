English
    Gold slips on Ukraine peace talks, looming Fed rate hike

    Spot gold was down 0.4% at $1,909.87 per ounce as of 10:59 ET (1459 GMT), after touching its lowest since March 1 at $1,903.59 earlier in the session.

    Reuters
    March 16, 2022 / 11:06 PM IST
    Gold fell to a more than two-week low on Wednesday as safe-haven appeal of the metal was dimmed by hopes of progress in Russia-Ukraine talks, with rising bond yields adding pressure to bullion as markets braced for a U.S. interest rate hike.

    Spot gold was down 0.4% at $1,909.87 per ounce as of 10:59 ET (1459 GMT), after touching its lowest since March 1 at $1,903.59 earlier in the session.

    U.S. gold futures fell 0.9% to $1,912.80.

    "Everybody is anticipating the Federal Reserve verdict this afternoon and the big question is, whether it is a quarter point or half point rate hike," RJO Futures senior market strategist Bob Haberkorn said.

    "Stocks have been resilient this morning and bouncing back so there is a risk-on sentiment in the market and gold being a safety asset, is lower for the time being."

    Wall Street's main indexes jumped on Wednesday, led by gains in technology and financial stocks.

    The policy statement, due at 2 p.m. ET (1800 GMT), will be followed by news conference Fed Chair Jerome Powell. Traders are pricing in an increase of at least 25 basis points.

    Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yields hit almost three-year highs. Gold is highly sensitive to rising U.S. interest rates, and consequently higher yields increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said peace talks were sounding more realistic, even as Russia's invasion continued, but that more time was needed.

    "Some positive news reports on the Russia-Ukraine war front and the recent big drop in crude oil prices are lifting marketplace sentiment," Jim Wyckoff, senior analyst at Kitco Metals, wrote in a note.

    Spot silver fell 1.1% to $24.59 per ounce, while platinum rose 1.6% to $1,001.25.

    Palladium edged 0.6% higher to $2,438.68 per ounce amid receding supply fears.
    Reuters
    Tags: #Fed policy meet #Federal Reserve #Gold #gold price #Russia #Russia-Ukraine war #Ukraine
    first published: Mar 16, 2022 11:06 pm
