Gold slips for second day in a row to touch Rs 43,648 per 10 gram; silver remains flat

Gold prices on March 11 fell for the second consecutive day to hit Rs 43,648 per 10 gram in the Mumbai bullion market on rupee appreciation.

The rate of 10 gram 22-carat gold in Mumbai was Rs 39,982 plus 3 percent GST, while 24-carat 10 gram was Rs 43,648 plus GST. The 18-carat gold quoted at Rs 32,736 plus GST in the retail market.

According to Navneet Damani, Vice President, Motilal Oswal, gold prices showed some signs of recovery as doubts regarding the US stimulus package increased volatility in the Asian and US equities, which put pressure on the dollar.

The US is trying to calm market sentiments amidst the virus outbreak. On the other hand, Japan has also announced a second package of measures worth $4 billion in spending to deal with the economic impact of the outbreak. Market participants will keep an eye on GDP numbers from the UK and inflation numbers expected from the US.

The Broader trend on Comex could be $1,640-1,685 and on the domestic front, prices could hover in the range of Rs 43,200-44,000, said Damani.

The gold/silver ratio currently stands at 94.87 to 1, which means the amount of silver required to buy one ounce of gold.

Silver prices stay flat at Rs 46,005 per kg from its closing on March 9.

In the futures market, the gold rate touched an intraday high of Rs 43,875 and an intraday low of Rs 43,504 on MCX. For the April series, the yellow metal touched a low of Rs 37,530 and a high of Rs 44,961.

Gold futures for delivery in April gained Rs 15, or 0.03 percent on the MCX trading at Rs 43,755 per 10 gram in evening trade in a business turnover of 11,862 lots. Gold contracts for June delivery rose Rs 40, or 0.09 percent, at Rs 43,780 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 11,839 lots.

The value of the April contract traded so far is Rs 3,656.67 crore and June contract saw the value of Rs 305.99 crore.

Similarly, Gold Mini contract for April jumped Rs 46, or 0.11 percent at Rs 43,740 in a business turnover of 18,221 lots.

Axis Securities advised its clients to sell April Gold at Rs 43,700 with stoploss at Rs 43,850 and a target of Rs 43,500.

MCX Gold has support at Rs 43,510-43,435 whereas resistance is at Rs 43,870-44,020 levels, according to Motilal Oswal.

The brokerage firm said spot gold will trade in a higher range having support at $1,653-1,648 whereas resistance is at $1,680-1,685.

At 12:25 pm (GMT), spot gold rose $18.20 at $1,667.57 an ounce in London trading.