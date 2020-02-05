Gold slips for second consecutive day at Rs 40,210 per 10 grams, silver down Rs 500 at Rs 45,510 per kg

Gold prices slipped for the second consecutive day by Rs 396 to Rs 40,210 per 10 grams in Mumbai's bullion market over profit booking, and a stronger stock market.

The precious metal also came under pressure after report suggested a breakthrough in the treatment of coronavirus, which dented the safe haven appeal of the metal.

The rate of 10 grams, 22-carat gold in Mumbai was Rs 36,832 plus 3 percent GST, while that of 10 grams, 24-carat gold was Rs 40,210 plus GST. The price of 18-carat gold quoted at Rs 30,158 plus GST in the retail market.

According to Navneet Damani, Vice President, Motilal Oswal, gold prices eased further amid news over the coronavirus outbreak and the measures taken by Chinese government to maintain economic stability. With China’s efforts to support the economy jolted by the outbreak, the economic data reported from the US is also putting pressure on the metal prices.

All eyes today will be on the service PMI numbers expected from major economies, and the ADP nonfarm payroll data from the US.

The broader trend on the Comex could be $1,545-1,580, and on the domestic front, prices could hover in the range of Rs 39,780-40,660, said Damani.

The gold/silver ratio, which is the amount of silver required to buy one ounce of gold, currently stands at 88.35 to 1.

Silver prices fell Rs 500 to Rs 45,510 per kg from its closing on February 4.

In the futures market, gold rates touched an intraday high of Rs 40,298, and an intraday low of Rs 39,900 on the MCX. For the April series, the yellow metal touched a low of Rs 37,530 and a high of Rs 41,567.

Gold futures for delivery in April gained Rs 140, or 0.35 percent on the MCX, trading at Rs 40,115 per 10 grams in evening trade for a business turnover of 17,001 lots. Gold contracts for June delivery rose Rs 39, or 0.1 percent, at Rs 40,205 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 5,148 lots.

The value of the April contracts traded so far is Rs 3,616.48 crore, and those of June contracts traded at Rs 282.69 crore.

Similarly, Gold Mini contract for March gained Rs 50, or 0.13 percent at Rs 39,960 in a business turnover of 8,156 lots.

According to Axis Securities, gold price is trading under a bearish momentum, and the price is expected to trade negative. Sustaining below Rs 40,050, the next leg of correction would drag prices lower towards Rs 39,800-39,700 in intraday trade.

On hourly chart, price is trading below 9, 21 & 60 EMA which is a negative sign.

The broking firm advised its client to sell April Gold at Rs 40,050 with stop loss at Rs 40,200 and a target of Rs 39,800.

MCX Gold has resistance at Rs 40,235-40,310, whereas support is at Rs 39,900-39,830, according to Motilal Oswal.

The brokerage firm said spot gold has key support at $1,560-1,555 whereas resistance is at $1,577-1,582.

At 1:22 pm (GMT), spot gold was flat at $1,552.49 an ounce in London trading.