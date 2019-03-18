App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities
Last Updated : Mar 18, 2019 11:16 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Gold slips as share markets gain ahead of Fed meeting

Spot gold was down 0.2 percent at $1,299.13 per ounce by 0443 GMT. US gold futures fell 0.3 percent to $1,299 an ounce.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Gold prices slipped on March 18, as gains in the equity markets dented the appeal of the precious metal ahead of a US Federal Reserve policy meeting this week.

Spot gold was down 0.2 percent at $1,299.13 per ounce by 0443 GMT. US gold futures fell 0.3 percent to $1,299 an ounce.

The US Fed will begin its meeting on interest rates on March 19, which ends with a news conference on March 20.

"This could be an important meeting. We've seen the Fed taking a much more dovish stance at the beginning of this year and particularly given the run of stronger numbers we have seen," said Michael McCarthy, chief market strategist, CMC Markets.

related news

"We might see Fed moving back on their dovishness and keep a balanced risk approach and if that is the case we could see a strengthening US dollar and that could put pressure on the gold prices."

Gold, which offers no yield of its own, tends to fall out of favour among investors when interest rates rise.

Investor sentiment towards gold is reflected in the reduction in net longs by speculators and a fall in holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, on March 15.

Dealers trimmed their net long position in COMEX gold in the week to March 12 for a third straight week, the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said on March 15.

"Gold prices are at a key level right now, $1,290 and $1,310 are the key support and resistance levels," McCarthy said. "One of the most important drivers for gold is the US dollar strength and the dollar is in turn beholding to the US-China trade negotiations."

Investors since last year have favoured the dollar as a safe haven against the US-China trade war. Markets have been on the edge as a resolution to the dispute is taking longer than expected.

Adding pressure to bullion were gains in the equity markets.

"The precious metal though facing headwinds from riskier assets continues to demonstrate strong support amid heightened geopolitical uncertainties in the current term," Phillip Futures said in a note.

Investors are closely watching developments around the Britain's departure from the European Union. British Prime Minister Theresa May's government was scrambling on March 17 to get support in parliament for her Brexit deal at the third time of asking.

Among other precious metals, palladium fell 0.5 percent to $1,551.94 per ounce, having hit record peak of $1,567.50 in the last session.

Spot silver was steady at $15.28 an ounce, while platinum was down 0.1 percent at $827.36.

 
First Published on Mar 18, 2019 11:07 am

tags #Business #Commodities #Federal Reserve #Gold #markets #world

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

15 Bizarre Delicacies You Might Think Twice About Trying

'Kalank' Song 'Ghar More Pardesiya' is a thrilling Dance Off Between M ...

Apple iPhone XI With Triple-Cameras Arranged in Square Module Leaks Ye ...

'Do You Even Lift Bro?' This Muscular Monkey is the Newest Internet Se ...

Manohar Parrikar: A Chief Minister, A Defence Minister, A Technocrat & ...

Sara Ali Khan Goes for a Bike Ride With Kartik Aaryan, Twitter Schools ...

All Goa Congress MLAs Will Meet Governor Mridula Sinha Day to Stake Cl ...

Redmi Go ‘Cheapest’ Xiaomi Phone to Launch Tomorrow in India: Expe ...

Security Remains an 'Absolute Priority' for World Cup - Richardson

India's growth path can withstand any challenges post elections: Frank ...

Manohar Parrikar to be accorded state funeral with full military honou ...

New Zealand attack: Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern likely to discuss li ...

DMK names ex-ministers Dayanidhi Maran, TR Baalu, Kanimozhi

Kerala unveils Jatayu sculpture, a towering tribute to women’s safet ...

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex off day's high, Nifty below 11,500; auto ...

DHFL rises above 5% after Warburg Pincus acquires stake in Avanse Fina ...

Mindtree gains 2% as company considers share buyback to avert L&T's 'h ...

Key things to know about Real Estate Investment Trust or REIT

Pulwama aftermath: Indian Navy deployed nuclear submarines, aircraft c ...

Congress fails to seize opportunity created by Citizenship Amendment B ...

Kanpur tanneries forced to shut for Kumbh Mela, still wait for govt or ...

Indian Wells Open: Bianca Andreescu shows her versatility, big-stage t ...

Christchurch shooter Brenton Tarrant sacks lawyer to represent himself ...

Sobhita Dhulipala on Made in Heaven: I thrive in playing parts that ar ...

In 'I Have Done My Bhartiya-karan', Kanhaiyalal Kapoor asks what it ta ...

No water for a clean Ganga: River's reduced flow and declining health ...

Terror, trade and technology: India has the potential to build Tier 2 ...

Ghar More Pardesiya from Kalank: The grandeur of Alia Bhatt and Madhur ...

PM Narendra Modi biopic: Vivek Oberoi's nine different looks in the fi ...

Love Aaj Kal 2: Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan go on a bike ride in D ...

Anil Kapoor’s youthful banter with ‘chachu’ Arjun Kapoor is whol ...

Holi 2019: A glimpse at what Anita Hassanandani, Erica Fernandes and o ...

Sonali Bendre spends her ‘normal day’ with Hrithik Roshan and fami ...

Aryan Khan enjoys a snowy vacation amid the mountains of France

A rare sight! Rani Mukerji and Aditya Chopra get clicked by paps

Thanos' look in Avengers: Endgame revealed, courtesy this leaked magaz ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.