172@29@17@142!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|commodities|gold-slides-to-rs-5231910-gram-on-a-strong-dollar-dovish-fed-minutes-silver-falls-by-rs-919kg-5734691.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Watch the Indian manufacturing diaspora on the global center stage and interact with industry stalwarts on 2nd and 3rd September. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities
Last Updated : Aug 20, 2020 07:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Gold slides to Rs 52,319/10 gram on a strong dollar, dovish Fed minutes; silver falls by Rs 919/kg

The broader trend on COMEX could be in the range of $1920-1975 and on domestic front prices could hover in the range of Rs 51,800- 52,700, said Damani.

Sandeep Sinha

Gold prices declined Rs 1,075 to 52,319 per 10 gram in the Mumbai market on a strong dollar and weak global cues. Prices slipped after US Federal Reserve warned that economic recovery faced an uncertain path.

Fed policymakers are considering tweaks to monetary policy that could result in the US central bank sticking with aggressive stimulus measures far longer than under its previous statement, minutes from their last policy meeting showed.

The US Dollar index was trading moderately higher at 93.04 after gaining 0.7 percent on August 19.

Close

“Although Fed's minutes has again triggered selling in the yellow metal, buying might re-emerge at lower levels as the undertone in US Dollar index is still bearish until it is below $94.50”, Ravindra Rao, VP- Head Commodity Research at Kotak Securities, said.

related news

The rate of 10 gram 18, 22 and 24-carat gold in Mumbai was Rs 39,239, Rs 47,924 and Rs 52,319, respectively, plus 3 percent GST.

Navneet Damani, Vice President, Motilal Oswal, expects the yellow metal to continue to consolidate amid the rise in yields and the Dollar Index. "The broader trend on COMEX could be in the range of $1,920-1,975 per troy ounce. On the domestic front, prices could hover in the range of Rs 51,800- 52,700 per 10 gm."

The gold-to-silver ratio currently stands at 79.08 to 1, which means the amount of silver required to buy one ounce of gold.

Silver prices fell Rs 919 to Rs 66,153 per kg from its closing on August 19.

In the futures market, gold touched an intraday high of Rs 52,550 and a low of Rs 51,721 on the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX). For the October series, the yellow metal touched a low of Rs 45,596 and a high of Rs 56,191.

Gold futures for October delivery slipped Rs 713, or 1.35 percent, at Rs 51,909 per 10 gram in evening trade on a business turnover of 15,492 lots. The same for December delivery edged lower Rs 679, or 1.29 percent, at Rs 52,124 on a business turnover of 2,906 lots.

The value of the October and December contracts traded so far is Rs 5,049.68 crore and Rs 295.71 crore, respectively.

Similarly, Gold Mini contract for September eased Rs 744, or 1.41 percent, at Rs 52,080 on a business turnover of 12,634 lots.

At 1309 (GMT), spot gold was up $1.34 at $1,930.30 an ounce in London trading.

For all commodities related news, click here
First Published on Aug 20, 2020 07:21 pm

tags #Business #Commodities #Gold #India #Market news #silver

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.