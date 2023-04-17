 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Gold slides below $2,000, market eyes Fed rate hike cues

Reuters
Apr 17, 2023 / 08:51 PM IST

Gold reversed course to slip below the key $2,000 level on April 17, pressured by a stronger dollar and higher Treasury yields, while investors looked for cues on whether the market will see a 'one and done' rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve in May.

Spot gold was down 0.6% at $1,990.58 per ounce by 10:30 a.m. EDT (14:30 GMT) after rising as much as 0.6% earlier in the session. U.S. gold futures fell 0.6% to $2,003.

A stronger U.S. dollar and the rise in bond yields, along with some profit-taking from recent gains, are putting pressure on gold, said Jim Wyckoff, senior analyst at Kitco Metals.

U.S. dollar gained 0.6%, making greenback-priced bullion less attractive for overseas buyers. U.S. benchmark Treasury yields climbed to a more than two-week high.