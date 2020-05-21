App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities
Last Updated : May 21, 2020 11:20 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Gold slides as economic recovery hopes dent safe-haven bids

Gold fell on Thursday, pressured by hopes of a swift recovery from the coronavirus-driven recession although losses were capped by prospects of more stimulus and bleak data.

Reuters

Gold fell on Thursday, pressured by hopes of a swift recovery from the coronavirus-driven recession although losses were capped by prospects of more stimulus and bleak data.

Spot gold slid 0.6% to $1,738.97 per ounce by 0250 GMT. U.S. gold futures slipped 0.6% to $1,740.80.

Global equities and crude prices surged overnight on hopes of a rapid recovery from the coronavirus-driven recession.

Close

"There is still some optimism and risk-on sentiment about the possibility of a vaccine and talks of lockdown easing and growth slowly picking up," said National Australia Bank economist John Sharma.

related news

"But it not a huge thing and if it was major, we would see gold going below $1,700."

Gold rallied to its highest since October 2012 on Monday, driven by a cocktail of economic damage concerns, U.S.-China tensions, and massive monetary and fiscal stimulus.

U.S. Federal Reserve policymakers acknowledged the possibility of further support measures if the economic downturn persists, the minutes from the Fed's latest policy meeting showed.

The latest round of dismal economic indicators have underscored the extent of damage inflicted by the virus, with data on Wednesday showing Britain's inflation rate sank in April to its lowest since August 2016.

The initial U.S. jobless claims data due later in the day will be the next focus for further clues about the health of the world's top economy.

Among other metals, palladium dropped about 3.7% to $2,024.65 an ounce, having hit a one-month high on Wednesday. Platinum fell 2.1% to $832.62.

ANZ analysts expect weaker auto sales to be the key downside risk for the platinum group metals this year and see demand contracting for both palladium and platinum.

"Mine supply disruptions could protect the downside; still we see prices staying volatile amid the ongoing macroeconomic challenges," they said.

Silver declined 2% to $17.15 per ounce.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on May 21, 2020 11:15 am

tags #Commodities #Economy #Gold

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus impact | UP RERA extends real estate project timelines by six months

Coronavirus impact | UP RERA extends real estate project timelines by six months

Repatriation flights on May 21: Daily updates on arrivals, departures under Vande Bharat Mission

Repatriation flights on May 21: Daily updates on arrivals, departures under Vande Bharat Mission

Can RERA authorities direct homebuyers' associations to complete stalled real estate projects?

Can RERA authorities direct homebuyers' associations to complete stalled real estate projects?

most popular

COVID-19 | Stimulus package falls short of meeting immediate concerns

COVID-19 | Stimulus package falls short of meeting immediate concerns

Cyclone Amphan leaves behind trail of destruction in West Bengal, 12 dead

Cyclone Amphan leaves behind trail of destruction in West Bengal, 12 dead

Double whammy: Social distancing amid coronavirus lockdown makes Cyclone Amphan evacuation more complex

Double whammy: Social distancing amid coronavirus lockdown makes Cyclone Amphan evacuation more complex

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.