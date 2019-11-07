Gold, Silver price today trade flat amid mixed signals on trade negotiations

India Gold and Silver futures trade flat in early trade on November 7 as as reports suggest that the trade deal between the United States and China could be delayed until December. It made investors cautious, keeping gold prices steady.

A senior official of the Donald Trump administration told Reuters on November 6 that a meeting between US president and Chinese President Xi Jinping to sign a long-awaited interim trade deal could be delayed until December as discussions continue over terms and venue.

Gold December futures were trading with a negative bias at Rs 38,240 per 10 gram at 09:10 hours IST. Silver December futures were up 0.04 percent at Rs 45,675 on November 7.

The weakness in rupee pushed Gold and Silver prices higher in the domestic market. Gold gained around 1 percent and Silver prices around 0.50 percent on the MCX on November 6.

The rupee weakened against the US Dollar and the USD-INR future closed above 71 levels. Even in the international market, after testing a low of $1484, Gold closed near its first resistance of $1492. Silver closed at $17.63 per troy ounce.

India Gold prices closed above the resistance of Rs 38,050 in the domestic market and are expected to hold these levels. But, amid the uncertainty over the trade deal, Gold and Silver prices could remain rangebound, suggest experts.

Any further weakness in the rupee will additionally support prices in the domestic market, suggest experts. Silver prices also crossed above Rs 45,500 well above crucial support of Rs 45,300, suggest experts.

“If the prices sustain above Rs 38,330, it could show further strength towards Rs 38,500-38,550. For Silver, we expect Rs 45,300 on a closing basis is expected to hold. If prices sustain above Rs 45,600, then it could test Rs 45,800-45,850 again. Weakness is expected only if prices break and sustain below Rs 45,300 levels,” Manoj Kumar Jain, Director at IndiaNivesh Commodities, told Moneycontrol.

Track live Gold price here

Trading Strategy:

Expert: Pritam Kumar Patnaik, Head Commodities, Reliance Commodities

Gold has continued to trade with high volatility amid the news based on the US-China trade deal. This has been keeping the trend in a range.

International Gold prices managed to recover from the lows however on net basis trend can remain in sell on rallies mode.

MCX Gold December has been intact in two horizontal lines, and we can use sell on rallies strategy.

Intraday strategy: Gold Dec Futures is a sell in the range of Rs 38,250-38,280 with a stop loss of Rs 38,390, and a target could be seen at Rs 38,000 levels.

Expert: Jateen Trivedi, Senior Research Analyst (Commodity & Currency) at LKP Securities

On the Daily chart, Gold traded with pendulum swings giving both bears and bulls chances to gain. Bears dominated the day in the first half whereas bulls showed strength in the second half.

It is advised to trade in this range till the time Rs 38,600 is not breached on higher-end and Rs 37700 not broken at the lower end. Technical indicator MACD is still suggesting a flat trend can be seen for a few sessions ahead.

Silver prices closed on flat to positive note as it keeps trading in the range of Rs 47,000 – 45,000 for a month now. Buying near the lower end of the band & selling near the higher top of the band is better suited till the time prices fluctuate between this range.

A break on either side shall give fresh triggers to Silver. A base support range of Rs 42,500 – 44,500 is seen on the charts which looks unlikely to be broken on the downside. Technical indicator MACD is suggesting flat to positive trend can be seen for a few sessions ahead.