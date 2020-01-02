Gold rises Rs 96 to Rs 39,215 per 10 grams, expert see further upside

Gold prices rose Rs 96 to Rs 39,215 per 10 gram in the Mumbai bullion market on rupee depreciation.

The rate of 10 grams 22-carat gold in Mumbai was Rs 35,921 plus 3 percent GST, while 24-carat 10 gram was Rs 39,215 plus GST. The 18-carat gold quoted at Rs 29,411 plus GST in the retail market.

According to Sunilkumar Katke, Head - Commodities & Currency, Axis Securities, the trend for gold seems positive and prices could breach the year's high of $1,560 hit on September 4 from the current $1,520 levels.

With market at lifetime high, investor skepticism on equities has grown and they prefer to avoid initiating long positions. This has led to positive traction in gold prices.

The signing of the first phase trade agreement between the US and China on January 15 will chart the final direction for gold prices. But as of now, Trump’s statement has put a temporary pause on its rally.

Silver prices gained Rs 195 to 46,340 per kg from its closing on January 1.

The gold/silver ratio currently stands at 84.62 to 1, which means the amount of silver required to buy one ounce of gold.

In the futures market, gold rate touched an intraday high of Rs 39,193 and an intraday low of Rs 39,041 on MCX. For the February series, the yellow metal touched a low of Rs 36,098 and a high of Rs 40,806.

Gold futures for delivery in February rose Rs 117, or 0.30 percent on the MCX trading at Rs 39,184 per 10 gram in evening trade in a business turnover of 15,813 lots. Gold contracts for April delivery gained Rs 144, or 0.37 percent, at Rs 39,336 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 6,699 lots.

The value of the February contract traded so far is Rs 2,193.08 crore and April contract saw the value of Rs 327.72 crore.

Similarly, Gold Mini contract for February was higher by Rs 101, or 0.26 percent at Rs 39,141 in a business turnover of 12,021 lots.

The precious metal is trading under ascending broadening wedge pattern, price is expected to trade positive. Sustaining above Rs 39,130 would push price higher towards Rs 39,300-39,400 levels and Rs 39,000 remains a strong support level, according to Axis Securities.

On the hourly chart, price is trading above 9, 21 and 60 EMA which is a bullish sign. RSI is trading at 61 indicating strong momentum in prices.

The brokerage firm advised its clients to buy February gold at Rs 39,130 per 10 gram with stop loss at Rs 39,030 and target of Rs 39,300.

MCX Gold has support at Rs 39,030-38,900 whereas resistance is at Rs 39,190-39,300. Sideways to positive movement is expected for the day, according to Motilal Oswal. The brokerage firm advised its clients to buy on dip targeting resistance level of Rs 39,190-39,300.

The brokerage firm said spot gold has key support at $1,500 whereas resistance remains at $1,540.