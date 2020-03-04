Gold rises Rs 870 to Rs 43,303 per 10 gram, silver up Rs 1,225 per kg

Gold prices on Wednesday rose by Rs 870 to touch Rs 43,303 per 10 gram in the Mumbai bullion market on rupee depreciation and safe-haven appeal. The precious metal jumped after the US Fed Reserve cut interest rate by 50 basis points to limit the economic slowdown caused by coronavirus outbreak.

The rate of 10 grams 22-carat gold in Mumbai was Rs 39,666 plus 3 percent GST, while 24-carat 10 gram was Rs 43,303 plus GST. The 18-carat gold was quoted at Rs 32,477 plus GST in the retail market.

According to Navneet Damani, Vice President, Motilal Oswal, gold prices surged more than 3 percent in the previous session as the US Fed cut interest rates to help soften the economic blow from the coronavirus outbreak.

Minutes after the G7 meet, Fed announced an interest rate cut of 50 bps in an emergency move to safeguard the world’s largest economy from the impact of the coronavirus epidemic. This easing action instead of calming nerves ignited panic in the market with all three US stock indexes witnessing major downfalls.

The broader trend on Comex could be $1,615-1,652 and on the domestic front, prices could hover in the range of Rs 43,000-43,850, said Damani.

The gold/silver ratio currently stands at 93.71 to 1, which means the amount of silver required to buy one ounce of gold. Silver prices jumped Rs 1,225 to Rs 46,205 per kg from its closing on March 3.

In the futures market, the gold rate touched an intraday high of Rs 43,778 and an intraday low of Rs 43,293 on MCX. For the April series, the yellow metal touched a low of Rs 37,530 and a high of Rs 43,788.

Gold futures for delivery in April gained Rs 94, or 0.22 percent on the MCX trading at Rs 43,568 per 10 gram in evening trade in a business turnover of 14,223 lots. Gold contracts for June delivery climbed Rs 82, or 0.19 percent, at Rs 43,770 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 9,588 lots.

The value of the April contract traded so far is Rs 5,583.36 crore and June contract saw the value of Rs 288.88 crore.

Similarly, Gold Mini contract for April rose Rs 66, or 0.15 percent at Rs 43,499 in a business turnover of 22,615 lots.

Axis Securities advised its client to buy April Gold at Rs 43,370 level with stoploss at Rs 43,200 and a target of Rs 43,650.

MCX Gold has immediate support at Rs 43,255 whereas resistance is at Rs 43,610. Price break above resistance will push the price towards Rs 43,785-43,850 levels whereas a break below support will test Rs 43,065-42,945, according to Motilal Oswal.

The brokerage firm said spot gold has support at $1,625 whereas resistance is at $1,670.

At 12:54 pm (GMT), spot gold was up $7.67 at $1,647.14 an ounce in London trading.