Gold rises Rs 378; silver declines Rs 147

Gold price rose by Rs 378 to Rs 56,130 per 10 gram in the national capital on Wednesday amid a rally in the precious metal's prices globally, according to HDFC Securities.

The yellow metal had settled at Rs 55,752 per 10 gram in the previous trade.

Silver, however, declined by Rs 147 to Rs 70,675 per kilogram.

"Comex spot gold prices traded higher in early Asian hours on Wednesday," said an analyst at HDFC Securities.

In the overseas market, gold was trading higher at USD 1,859 per ounce while silver was flat at USD 24.24 per ounce.

"Gold continues to trade positive hovering around its six-week high amidst a fall in the dollar index. Investors await minutes from the Federal Reserve's December policy meeting that could offer hints on the US central bank's tightening path," Navneet Damani, Senior VP - Commodity Research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services said.