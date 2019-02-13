Gold rises on weak dollar; investors seek more clarity on US-China trade talks

Gold firmed slightly on February 13 as investors held onto the safe-haven metal while seeking more clarity on Sino-US trade talks, and as volatility in the dollar provided further support.

Spot gold was up 0.2 percent at $1,312.82 per ounce as of 0419 GMT, while US gold futures gained 0.2 percent to $1,316.2 an ounce.

US President Donald Trump said on February 12 that he could see letting the March 1 deadline for reaching a trade agreement with Beijing slide a little if the two sides were close to hammering out a deal to end their long-drawn trade tussle.

US tariffs on $200 billion worth of imports from China are scheduled to rise to 25 percent from 10 percent if the two sides cannot reach a deal by the deadline, increasing pain and costs in sectors from consumer electronics to agriculture.

"There is very little detail behind some of those (Trump's) comments... There has been nothing really strong enough to drive any strong conviction (for investors)," said ANZ analyst Daniel Hynes.

However, improved risk appetite limited bullion's gains, with Asian stocks edging higher to a more than four-month peak.

"The safe-haven buying that we saw earlier in the month is now a little more fragile (after recent developments in trade talks)," Hynes said.

The dollar index, however, suffered against its Asian peers, and was marginally lower at 96.68. It shed about 0.4 percent in the previous session in its worst one-day loss in two weeks.

"Any progress in the talks would likely weaken the dollar and elevate gold slightly from here," said INTL FCStone analyst Edward Meir.

Investors were also worried after Trump said on February 12 he was unhappy with a deal struck by congressional negotiators on border security that denied him funds for his US-Mexican border wall.

Nevertheless, Trump said he did not expect another shutdown, while continuing to insist he could find a way to bypass Congress and build a wall without lawmakers.

Meanwhile, holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 0.4 percent on February 12. Holdings are down about 3 percent so far this month after four straight monthly gains.

ANZ's Hynes said January saw pretty good flows. "Some of those investors take profits and subsequently extract some of those holdings. I don't see it becoming a longer trade trend," he said.

Spot Palladium rose 0.5 percent to $1,410.50 per ounce, after gaining 1.3 percent in the previous session - its best since Jan. 25.

Platinum was unchanged at $786.50 an ounce, while silver fell 0.1 percent to $15.69.