Gold rises on jewellers' buying

Gold prices on April 1 advanced by Rs 85 to Rs 32,820 per 10 gram in the national capital on increased buying by jewellers, according to the All India Sarafa Association. Silver, however, declined marginally by Rs 20 to Rs 38,580 per kg.

Traders said gold prices saw an uptrend due to rise in domestic demand, though a weak trend overseas capped the gains.

In the international market, gold was trading lower at $1,289.83 an ounce and silver at $15.10 an ounce in New York.

In the national capital, gold of 99.9 percent and 99.5 percent purity rose by Rs 85 to Rs 32,820 and Rs 32,650 per 10 gram, respectively.

On March 30, gold stood at Rs 32,735 per 10 gram.

Sovereign gold, however, remained unchanged at Rs 26,400 per eight gram.

Silver ready fell by Rs 20 to Rs 38,580 per kg and weekly-based delivery declined Rs 311 to Rs 37,450 per kg.

Silver coins were unchanged at Rs 80,000 for buying and Rs 81,000 for selling of 100 pieces.