Gold rises for fourth day to Rs 43,373 per 10 gram, silver slips Rs 35 per kg

Gold prices extended gain for the fourth consecutive day to touch Rs 43,373 per 10 gram in the Mumbai bullion market on safe-haven appeal. Investors seek refuge in the yellow metal on worries of coronavirus spreading across the globe and its impact on the economy.

The rate of 10 gram 22-carat gold in Mumbai was Rs 39,730 plus 3 percent GST, while 24-carat 10 gram was Rs 43,373 plus GST. The 18-carat gold quoted at Rs 32,530 plus GST in the retail market.

"Gold prices traded flat as stronger equities and upbeat US data countered fears that the fast-spreading coronavirus outbreak would slow the global economy. Amidst the coronavirus concerns, Fed took a bold move of lowering the interest rate by 50bps 14 days before the official policy meet intending to stabilise the economy," said Navneet Damani, Vice President, Motilal Oswal.

After a positive ADP payroll data, market participants will keep an eye on the nonfarm payroll data scheduled for tomorrow.

The broader trend on Comex could be $1,625-1,652 and on domestic front prices could hover in the range of Rs 43,000-43,850, said Damani.

The gold/silver ratio currently stands at 93.94 to 1, which means the amount of silver required to buy one ounce of gold.

Silver prices slipped Rs 35 to Rs 46,170 per kg from its closing on March 4.

In the futures market, gold rate touched an intraday high of Rs 43,600 and an intraday low of Rs 43,243 on MCX. For the April series, the yellow metal touched a low of Rs 37,530 and a high of Rs 43,788.

Gold futures for delivery in April gained Rs 6, or 0.01 percent on the MCX trading at Rs 43,575 per 10 gram in evening trade in a business turnover of 13,918 lots. Gold contracts for June delivery rose Rs 16, or 0.04 percent, at Rs 43,823 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 10,169 lots.

The value of the April contract traded so far is Rs 3,954.73 crore and June contract saw the value of Rs 270.59 crore.

Similarly, Gold Mini contract for April eased Rs 9, or 0.02 percent at Rs 43,524 in a business turnover of 15,808 lots.

Gold price is trading sideways between Rs 43,700 and 43,200 since the last trading sessions, price remains to trade positive in intraday. Sustaining above Rs 43,420 the next leg of the rally would push the price higher towards Rs 43,600-43,700 levels.

On the hourly chart, price is trading above 60 EMA which is a positive sign.

The broking firm advised its clients to buy April Gold at Rs 43,420 level with stoploss at Rs 43,200 and a target of Rs 43,600.

MCX Gold has support above Rs 43,370-43,250 whereas resistance is at Rs 43,660-43,750 levels, according to Motilal Oswal. The broking firm advised its clients to buy on dip for the sessions.

The brokerage firm also said spot gold will trade in a range having support at $1,605-1,625 whereas resistance is at $1,670-1,685.

At 12:05 pm (GMT), spot gold was up $10.14 at $1,647.15 an ounce in London trading.