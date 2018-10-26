App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities
Last Updated : Oct 26, 2018 12:46 PM IST | Source: PTI

Gold rises 0.39% in futures trade

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold to be delivered in December was up by Rs 123, or 0.39 per cent, at Rs 31,984 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 438 lots.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Gold futures were trading higher at Rs 31,984 per 10 grams on Friday as traders raised bets amid positive cues from global markets.

Analysts attributed the rise in gold prices in futures market to a firming trend overseas and festive season demand at the domestic markets, where the precious metal traded at over 6-year high on Thursday.
First Published on Oct 26, 2018 12:40 pm

