Gold Rate Today: Prices rebound on a weaker dollar

Gold prices rebounded from a low of $1,910 per ounce on June 26 and traded in the green aided by a weaker dollar. The safe haven currency fell on the back of weak manufacturing data in the US.

The US PMI contracted sharply to 46.3, down from May's reading of 48.4.

Earlier in June, gold prices fell nearly 2 percent in a week, which was also the worst weekly decline of the precious metal since January. The fall came after central banks like the European Central Bank, Bank of England, Reserve Bank of Australia and Bank of Canada raised interest rates to combat rising inflation. Meanwhile, the US Fed and Reserve Bank of India paused the hikes.

MKS PAMP sees gold prices fall to $1,878 an oz in 2023 while Commerzbank sees gold prices touching $2,000 an oz. So far in 2023, gold prices have risen by 5 percent but declined by 1.8 percent in May and 2.6 percent in June.

Latest Gold Prices:

The latest Mumbai Gold Rate on June 26 is as follows:

The 24-carat 999 gold bar of 10 grams is trading at Rs 5,865. On the other hand, the 22-carat gold rate for a 10-gm piece of jewellery stands at Rs 5,665, while the rate for an 18-carat jewellery item is Rs 4,692. These prices have been sourced from Shree MumbaDevi Dagina Bazaar Association, and do not include a 3 per cent Goods and Services Tax (GST).