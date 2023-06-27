Gold Rate Today: Prices rebound from 3-month lows, buying interest seen

Gold prices rebound amid geopolitical uncertainties, weak economic data, and concerns over regulatory changes

Gold and silver prices rebounded on June 27 from their three-month lows, attracting renewed buying interest from investors. The market sentiment has been influenced by various factors, including instability in Russia and weak PMI data from the US.

Instability in Russia has heightened concerns among investors, leading them to seek safe-haven assets like gold and silver. Geopolitical tensions and uncertainties often drive investors towards precious metals as a store of value during uncertain times.

Furthermore, weak PMI (Purchasing Managers' Index) data from the US has added to the cautious sentiment. PMI measures the economic health of the manufacturing sector, and a decline in the index indicates a slowdown in economic activity. This has prompted investors to seek refuge in gold and silver, which are traditionally considered safe investments during economic downturns.

In addition to geopolitical and economic factors, regulatory changes in Mexico have raised concerns about silver mining investments. The proposed regulatory changes may potentially affect investments in silver mining, which could impact the global supply and demand dynamics of silver.

Moreover, the decline in silver production in Peru by 7 percent from January to April has also contributed to the upward pressure on silver prices. Reductions in production can tighten the supply of silver and potentially drive prices higher.

Latest Gold Prices:

The latest Mumbai Gold Rate on June 27 is as follows:

The 24-carat 999 gold bar of 10 grams is trading at Rs 5,865. On the other hand, the 22-carat gold rate for a 10-gm piece of jewellery stands at Rs 5,665, while the rate for an 18-carat jewellery item is Rs 4,692. These prices have been sourced from Shree MumbaDevi Dagina Bazaar Association, and do not include a 3 per cent Goods and Services Tax (GST).