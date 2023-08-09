Gold Rate Today: Prices at 4-week low amid strong dollar, rate hike concerns

Gold prices

Gold and silver prices hit a four-week low as the US dollar held on to its strength and investors remained concerned about a potential interest rate hike by the US Federal Reserve. This has led to cautious sentiment among investors, prompting a shift away from precious metals.

Adding to the downward pressure on precious metals is the continuous decline in global Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) holdings. In July, ETF holdings saw a significant reduction of 34 tonnes, marking the fourth consecutive month of liquidation. The year-to-date figures for 2023 saw a total reduction of 84 tons in ETF holdings.

Market participants are now closely watching for comments from US officials, particularly related to US CPI, set to be released on August 10.

In an environment of heightened uncertainty and evolving economic indicators, investors navigate a complex landscape as they assess the outlook for precious metals and their potential role in diversified portfolios.

Latest Gold Prices:

The latest Mumbai Gold Rate on August 9 is as follows:

The 24-carat 999 gold bar of 10 grams is trading at Rs 5,930. On the other hand, the 22-carat gold rate for a 10-gm piece of jewellery stands at Rs 5,670, while the rate for an 18-carat jewellery item is Rs 4,670. These prices have been sourced from Shree MumbaDevi Dagina Bazaar Association, and do not include a 3 per cent Goods and Services Tax (GST).