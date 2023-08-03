Gold Rate Today: Prices at 3-week low after Fitch downgrades US rating

The strong job market in the US has further fueled apprehensions among traders, as fears of rising interest rates grow

Gold has experienced a downturn in prices and hit three-week lows. The decline in the safe-haven asset comes in the wake of Fitch Ratings' decision to cut the long-term rating of the US from AAA to AA+. As a result, the move raised concerns among investors about the stability of the world's largest economy and the implications it might have on global financial markets.

Moreover, the US dollar also touched a four-week high. The strong job market in the US has further fueled apprehensions among traders as fears of rising interest rates grow. Higher interest rates can dampen economic growth and may alter investment strategies, leading to shifts in the demand for metals and other commodities.

Investors now anticipate the Bank of England's decision which is expected to hike rates by 25 basis points, adding to the complexity of the global economic landscape. This anticipated rate increase adds pressure to an already intricate situation as central banks worldwide try to strike a balance between inflation control and economic recovery.

Investors continue to monitor global developments, seeking clues to navigate the uncertain waters of the financial markets.

The latest Mumbai Gold Rate on August 3 is as follows:

The 24-carat 999 gold bar of 10 grams is trading at Rs 5,930. On the other hand, the 22-carat gold rate for a 10-gm piece of jewellery stands at Rs 5,670, while the rate for an 18-carat jewellery item is Rs 4,670. These prices have been sourced from Shree MumbaDevi Dagina Bazaar Association, and do not include a 3 per cent Goods and Services Tax (GST).