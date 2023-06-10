Gold Rate Today: Gold prices ease day after climb; check latest rates

Globally, gold eased on June 9 on a stronger dollar and higher yields (Representative image: Reuters)

Gold prices cooled off on June 10, dropping by up to Rs 130 in Delhi, a day after it climbed by Rs 440. The 24 carat-yellow metal was trading at Rs 60,700 in the national capital, down from Rs 60,830 a day earlier.

In Mumbai, both 24KT and 22KT gold prices dropped by Rs 100, and were trading at Rs 60,550 and Rs 55,500 per 10 gram, respectively.

Globally, gold eased on June 9 on a stronger dollar and higher yields but was set for its best week since early May after weaker jobs data bolstered bets for the Federal Reserve to hold pat on interest rates next week.

Spot gold had fallen by 0.3 percent to $1,961.39 per ounce. However, it was headed for a 0.7 percent weekly climb, helped by a 1.5 percent jump on June 8 after a surge in the US weekly jobless claims.

"Gold is oscillating in a $1,940-$1,990 range and is likely to remain so until inflation data and the Fed result next week," said Tai Wong, a New York-based independent metals trader, adding that the bullion remains "more sensitive to weak or dovish economic data."

The dollar index bounced off two-week lows, making gold expensive for overseas buyers, while higher 10-year Treasury yields made zero-yield bullion less attractive.

Global markets now priced in a 72 percent chance of the US Federal Reserve standing pat next week, but odds of a hike in July were 67 percent, the CME Fedwatch tool showed. Traders braced for the US inflation report for May due on June 13, a day before the Fed announces its policy decision.

Gold price in cities today

India Gold prices in Ahmedabad with GST

24KT Rs 54,939 22KT Rs 50,361

24KT Rs 60,550 22KT Rs 55,500

22KT Rs 56,990 2oKT Rs 52,160

(With Reuters inputs)