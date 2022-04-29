English
    Gold rallies Rs 605; silver zooms Rs 1,596

    In the international market, gold jumped to USD 1,916 per ounce and silver was trading flat at USD 23.49 per ounce.

    PTI
    April 29, 2022 / 06:14 PM IST
    Representative Image

    Gold in the national capital on Friday jumped Rs 605 to Rs 51,627 per 10 grams in line with rally in international precious metal prices, according to HDFC Securities. In the previous trade, the precious metal settled at Rs 51,022 per 10 grams.

    Silver also zoomed by Rs 1,596 to Rs 65,207 per kg from Rs 63,611 per kg in the previous trade. In the international market, gold jumped to USD 1,916 per ounce and silver was trading flat at USD 23.49 per ounce.

    "Gold prices traded higher with spot gold prices at COMEX trading 1.16 per cent up at USD 1,916 per ounce on Friday. Gold prices rose on Friday as worrying US economic data rekindled some interest in the safe-haven metal while spike in geopolitical tensions also boosted buying in the yellow metal," said Tapan Patel, Senior Analyst (Commodities), HDFC Securities.



