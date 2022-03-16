Gold rallies as investors turn to safe assets to hedge inflation risk amid market volatility

Representative Image

Gold prices steadied on Wednesday, March 16, as a weaker dollar countered pressure from US treasury yields ahead of what’s expected to be the first interest rate hike by the US Federal Reserve in the post-COVID-19 era.

Spot gold was steady at $1,916.71 per ounce in international markets after touching its lowest level since March 1 at $1,906 on Tuesday, Reuters reported. US gold futures fell 0.4% to $1,922.00.

While considered an inflationary hedge, gold is highly sensitive to rising US interest rates, which increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

Yet, investors consider gold a safe haven from investment in stocks and inflation risk in times of market volatility such as the current bout caused by a tightening monetary policy environment and Russia’s February 24 invasion of neighbouring Ukraine. Experts believe gold has more of an upside in the days and weeks ahead.

Late on Wednesday night India Standard Time, the Fed is expected to announce a 25 basis point hike in the Federal Funds Rate for the first time in three years after keeping the rate low during the two years of the pandemic. One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point.

Digesting Fed signals

“Bullion bears are taking a breather as they await the Fed’s highly anticipated policy guidance,” Reuters quoted Han Tan, chief market analyst at Exinity, as saying.

“Once gold markets have fully digested the Fed’s policy signals, attention could swiftly return to the ever-evolving Russia-Ukraine war,” Tan said, adding that any escalation of the crisis would lead to further gold price rises.

The US dollar dipped, providing some support to bullion denominated in the American currency.

Supply concerns and surging commodity prices would drive up inflation, which in February in the United States quickened to an annual rate of 7.9% in February 2022, the highest since January 1982 .

Inflation risk has been keeping global markets including Indian stock markets on the edge for many weeks. The retail inflation rate in India - measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI)- came in at 6.07% in February, as per data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO) on Friday.

Stagflationary pressure

Gold is a safe-haven commodity that is due for a much bigger rally, according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc. On February 28, Goldman Sachs raised its commodities price forecasts as geopolitical tensions over Ukraine rose.

"The recent escalation with Russia create clear stagflationary risks to the broader economy, driven by higher energy prices, which reinforce our conviction in higher gold prices in coming months and our $2,150/toz (troy ounce) price target," Goldman said.

Prices of most commodities, metals and minerals are rising on a daily basis, making them high-risk trades.

With inflation surging, gold has flirted with new record highs. The metal recently breached the psychological $2,000 an ounce mark.

Until war tensions remain and inflation stays high, the precious metal seems well supported. So, in the short-term it should be no surprise if the metal trades in the $1,900 to $2,100 an ounce range. Gold prices rising means wealth is preserved for investors. And, we may be in for a long gold price rally as inflation pushes demand for the metal.

Russia is also one of the world's largest gold producers, and recent sanctions on the country have made buyers jittery about supply. Risk of reduced supply from Russia (about 9 percent) propelled gold prices higher. This has led investors to stock up gold.

So, 2022 has given a new lease of life to the yellow metal.

Gold overview

Gold prices had been subdued or range-bound since Russia invaded Ukraine. The downside remains cushioned, at least for the time being, because traders are waiting for the outcome of the two-day Federal Open Markets Committee meeting. On February 24, spot gold was trading at $1,895.76 per ounce. And US gold futures settled 0.8% higher at $1,926.30.

Gold makes run for record high

Gold extended its rally towards a record high on March 8, with the US and Britain saying they would ban oil imports from Moscow. Spot gold was up 2.4% to $2,046.49 per ounce as of 01:36 p.m. ET (1836 GMT), after rising to $2,069.89 earlier in the session, a whisker away from a peak of $2,072.50 touched in August 2020. US gold futures settled 2.4% higher at $2,043.30.

Gold beats fast retreat

On March 9, spot gold fell 3.3% to $1,983.96 per ounce by 13:54 ET (1854 GMT), snapping a rally that took it near the August 2020 all-time high. US gold futures settled down 2.7% at $1,988.20.

(Reuters contributed to this story)