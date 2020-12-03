Gold prices up Rs 262 to Rs 49,432 per 10 gram on weak rupee, silver falls

Silver prices fell marginally by Rs 88 to Rs 63,118 per kg from its closing on December 2.

Gold prices jumped Rs 262 to Rs 49,432 per 10 gram in the Mumbai retail market on rupee depreciation and positive global trend. The precious metal price was supported by a weaker dollar and fall in US treasuries.

The rate of 10 gram 22-carat gold in Mumbai was Rs 45,280 plus 3 percent GST, while 24-carat 10 gram was Rs 49,432 plus GST. The 18-carat gold quoted at Rs 37,074 plus GST in the retail market.

US health experts on December 2 welcomed Britain's approval of Pfizer Inc's COVID-19 vaccine, in a sign that the US regulators may soon follow suit to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. Hence, now all eye are on the FDA's meeting on December 10.

The US dollar trades weaker at 90.89, or down 0.25 percent, in the evening session against a basket of currencies.

Spot gold soared by $9.76 at $1,840.62 an ounce at 1147 GMT in London trading.

MCX Bulldesk was up 133 points, or 0.88 percent, at 15,249 at 17:18. The index tracks the real-time performance of the MCX Gold and the MCX Silver futures.

“Gold prices continue to edge higher as prospects of a US coronavirus relief package reinforced its appeal as a hedge against likely inflation and sent the dollar to a multi-year trough. Top US economic officials urged Congress to provide more help for small businesses to cope with the pandemic, while support was growing for a $1.4 trillion spending bill,” said Navneet Damani, Vice President, Motilal Oswal.

Market participants today will focus on the Service PMI data expected from major economies, which, if recorded better than expectations, it could put pressure on the metal. The broader trend on the COMEX could be in the range of $1,820-1,860 and on domestic front prices could hover in the range of Rs 49,070- 49,670.

The gold/silver ratio currently stands at 78.31 to 1, which means the amount of silver required to buy one ounce of gold.

Silver prices fell marginally by Rs 88 to Rs 63,118 per kg from its closing on December 2.

In the futures market, the gold rate touched an intraday high of Rs 49,488 and an intraday low of Rs 49,110 on the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX). For the February series, the yellow metal touched a low of Rs 41,560 and a high of Rs 57,100.

Gold futures for February delivery gained Rs 459, or 0.94 percent, at Rs 49,406 per 10 gram in evening trade on a business turnover of 12,336 lots. The same for April surged Rs 363, or 0.74 percent, at Rs 49,373 on a business turnover of 475 lots.

The value of the February and April’s contracts traded so far is Rs 2,618.92 crore and Rs 35.54 crore, respectively.

Similarly, Gold Mini contract for January edged higher Rs 419, or 0.86 percent, at Rs 49,390 on a business turnover of 13,330 lots.

Trading Strategy

Tapan Patel- Senior Analyst (Commodities), HDFC Securities

We expect gold prices to trade sideways to up, with COMEX gold resistance at $1,860, support at $1,820. MCX Gold December support lies at Rs 48,900, with resistance at Rs 49,600.

Sriram Iyer, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities

Technically, LBMA Gold Spot is trading well above 200-DMA at $1,802 level and could take prices to $1,842-$1,868. However, below $1,825 that could see correction upto $1,818-$1,802 levels. Domestic gold prices are trading with modest gains this early Thursday evening trade.

Technically, MCX Gold February gave breakout above 200-DMA and started to trade above Rs 49,000 levels indicating an upside momentum. Above Rs 48,700 will continue its bullish momentum up to Rs 49,450-49,800 levels. However below Rs 48,700 could take prices to Rs 48,480-47,200 levels.

Kshitij Purohit, Product Manager, Currency & Commodities, CapitalVia Global Research Limited

Gold took a gap up opening with breaking resistance of Rs 49,100, and trading near Rs 49,400 with maintaining the next level of Rs 49,500, if it breaks and sustains above then may lead to Rs 49,750-50,000 level soon.

