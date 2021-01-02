Gold prices up 0.34% this week to Rs 50,244/10 gm; faces near term resistance at 51,200

Gold prices edged higher to settle at Rs 50,244 per 10 gram on January 1 as participants trimmed their position as seen by the open interest. The precious metal ended the week with a gain of Rs 171 or 0.34 percent for the week.

The yellow metal has kept range-bound trading during the week on lack of important economic data and mixed global cues. The volumes were thin as global markets were shut due to the New Year holiday.

In the retail market, the bullion metal closed at Rs 50,298 per gram on Friday up 0.19 percent on rupee depreciation and soared Rs 161 or 0.32 percent during the week in the domestic market.

The rate of 10 gram 22-carat gold in Mumbai was Rs 46,073 plus 3 percent GST, while 24-carat 10 gram was Rs 50,298 plus GST. The 18-carat gold quoted at Rs 37,724 plus GST in the retail market.

The CFTC data showed that money managers increased net long positions to 14 week high by 9,369 lots last week.

The US dollar settled modestly higher at 89.89 or up 0.28 percent on Thursday against a basket of six currencies.

Gold holdings in SPDR Gold Trust, the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund increased by 0.9 ton to 1,170.73 tonnes.

MCX Bulldesk surged 22 points, or 0.14 percent to end at 15,690 at 17:45. The index tracks the real-time performance of MCX Gold and MCX Silver futures.

“Gold prices traded higher ended in green for the fifth week in the trot with spot gold prices at COMEX rose by 0.79 percent to $1,898 per ounce. Gold prices ended the year with the gains of 25 percent reporting the best annual run in a decade. The spot rupee appreciated by over half a percent against the dollar during the week”, said Tapan Patel- Senior Analyst (Commodities), HDFC securities.

He also said that gold prices saw range bound trade during the week over New Year holiday week. "The lack economic data and a holiday shortened week has kept investors' interest down over New Year squaring off," Patel said.

He also noted, "Gold prices have recovered from support levels keeping firm trading range over economic growth concerns on worries over a new strain of coronavirus spreading. The weaker dollar also boosted buying on gold prices with stimulus announcements from the US. The rising COIVD-19 cases across world and lockdown measures in the UK, Europe and some parts of the US may keep risk premium high in gold prices”.

The gold/silver ratio currently stands at 71.96 to 1, which means the amount of silver required to buy one ounce of gold. The increase in ratio indicates that gold has outperformed silver.

Silver prices fell Rs 420 to Rs 66,963 per kg from its closing on December 31.

In the futures market, the gold rate touched an intraday high of Rs 50,280 and an intraday low of Rs 50,128 on the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX). For the February series, the yellow metal touched a low of Rs 41,560 and a high of Rs 57,100.

Gold futures for February delivery gained Rs 84, or 0.17 percent, to settle at Rs 50,235 per 10 gram with a business turnover of 9,961 lots. The same for April climbed Rs 136, or 0.27 percent, at Rs 50,319 on a business turnover of 3,388 lots.

The value of the February and April’s contracts traded on January 1 was Rs 619.54 crore and Rs 18.10 crore, respectively.

Similarly, Gold Mini contract for February jumped Rs 92, or 0.18 percent to close at Rs 50,280 on a business turnover of 11,686 lots.

“We expect gold prices to trade in a current range with a bullish bias for the short term with COMEX spot gold having strong resistance near $1,920 per ounce and support at $1,860 per ounce. At MCX, Gold February prices have near term resistance at Rs 51,200 per 10 grams and support at Rs 49,700 per 10 gram”, Patel said.

Spot gold settled with a gain of $3.12 at $1,896.49 an ounce on Thursday in London trading.

