Gold prices unchanged at 52,874/10 gm, silver rises Rs 266 per kg

Gold prices were unchanged at 52,874 per 10 gram in the Mumbai market on subdued global cues. The yellow metal has been consolidating in a range ahead of Federal Reserve's minutes on August 19.

The precious metal has lost 3.9 percent on the COMEX last week, the first weekly decline in 10 weeks.

The rate of 10 gram 18, 22 and 24-carat gold in Mumbai was Rs 39,526, Rs 48,274 and Rs 52,701, respectively, plus 3 percent GST.

Japan's economy shrank for the third straight quarter, marking the biggest contraction on record, as the pandemic continues to take its toll.

US retail sales increased less than expected in July and could slow even further in coming months.

Speculators reduced their bullish positions in COMEX gold and silver contracts in the week to August 11, the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said on August 14.

SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.3 percent to 1,248.29 tonne on August 14.

“Gold prices continued to consolidate in a range in early morning session, amid lift in yields and overall positive sentiment regarding the vaccine. Apart from the rapid increase in the pace of the virus, US-China trade relationship continues to pose a threat to global growth. A lift in US bond yields gave the dollar some respite after weeks of losses,” said Navneet Damani, Vice President, Motilal Oswal.

Tapan Patel, Senior Analyst (Commodities), HDFC Securities, said, “Gold prices gained on sluggish economic outlook following weak US retail sales data. The uncertainty over US aid package and rising COVID-19 infections has supported gold prices on August 17. However, a stable dollar and rise in real yields have kept the upside limited in gold for the day.”

The gold-to-silver ratio currently stands at 77.71 to 1, which means the amount of silver required to buy one ounce of gold.

Silver prices rose Rs 266 to Rs 68,034 per kg from its closing on August 14.

In the futures market, gold touched an intraday high of Rs 52,707 and a low of Rs 52,113 on the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX). For the October series, the yellow metal touched a low of Rs 45,596 and a high of Rs 56,191.

Gold futures for October delivery gained Rs 315, or 0.6 percent, at Rs 52,542 per 10 gram in evening trade on a business turnover of 15,567 lots. The same for December delivery jumped Rs 421, or 0.8 percent, at Rs 52,750 on a business turnover of 2,176 lots.

The value of the October and December contracts traded so far is Rs 2,682.36 crore and Rs 37.86 crore, respectively.

Similarly, Gold Mini contract for September edged higher Rs 299, or 0.57 percent, at Rs 52,750 on a business turnover of 9,498 lots.

Patel expects gold prices to trade sideways to up with support at $1,920 and resistance at $1,980/oz. "See support for MCX October Gold futures at Rs 51,800 and resistance at Rs 53,200."

"The broader trend on COMEX could be in the range of $1,930-1,965 per troy ounce. On the domestic front, prices could hover in the range of Rs 52,000- 52,750 per 10 gram," Damani said.

At 11:54 (GMT), spot gold was up $10.16 at $1,954.65 an ounce in London trading.