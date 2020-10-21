Gold prices climb to highest level since September 18, at Rs 51,366/10 gm; silver gains Rs 1,085/kg

Gold prices climbed Rs 390 to Rs 51,366 per 10 gram in the Mumbai retail market on a weaker rupee and positive global cues. The precious metal settled at the highest level since September 18 in India amid growing optimism over the US stimulus package before the election.

The rate of 10 gram 22-carat gold in Mumbai was Rs 47,051 plus 3 percent GST, while 24-carat 10 gram was Rs 51,366 plus GST. The 18-carat gold quoted at Rs 38,525 plus GST in the retail market.

The bullion prices have been supported by a weaker dollar. The US dollar trades lower at 92.78 or down 0.29 percent lowest since September 7.

Chicago Fed President Charles Evans showed a lot of optimism regarding the growth of the economy which capped some gains on the upside.

The economic calendar is muted for today, although any updates on the overall uncertainties hovering in the market will continue to give direction to the market.

A frustrated European Union and piqued Britain both pushed the other to compromise to avoid a fast-approaching disruptive finale to the five-year Brexit drama that would add to economic pain from the coronavirus crisis.

Spot gold was trading was higher $11.92 at $1,917.89 an ounce at 1214 GMT in London trading.

Gold holdings in SPDR ETF dropped 2.9 tonnes to 1269.93 tonnes.

MCX iCOMDEX Bullion Index was up 83.95 points, or 0.54 percent, at 15,752.17 at 17:45. The index tracks the real-time performance of MCX Gold and MCX Silver futures.

Navneet Damani, Vice President, Motilal Oswal said, “Gold prices edged higher supported by a softer dollar and increasing hopes for a new US coronavirus relief package ahead of the November elections. The White House and Democrats in the US Congress moved closer to an agreement on a fresh coronavirus aid as President Trump said he was willing to accept a large aid bill despite opposition from his own Republican Party. There is still no official confirmation on the bill being passed, but these updates are increasing the overall appeal for the safe havens.”

The broader trend on COMEX could be in the range of $1900- 1935 and on domestic front prices could hover in the range of Rs 50,900-51,350.

“COMEX gold trades marginally higher near $1922/oz supported by weaker US dollar and increasing uncertainty about the global economy amid rising virus cases and mixed economic data. Gold remains bound in a range of $1880-1935/oz and either side break will give more clarity. However, general bias may be on the upside as concerns about the US economy weigh on the US dollar”, said Ravindra Rao, VP- Head Commodity Research at Kotak Securities.

The gold/silver ratio currently stands at 81.19 to 1, which means the amount of silver required to buy one ounce of gold.

Silver prices jumped Rs 1,085 to Rs 63,263 per kg from its closing on October 20.

In the futures market, the gold rate touched an intraday high of Rs 51,235 and an intraday low of Rs 50,915 on the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX). For the December series, the yellow metal touched a low of Rs 48,384 and a high of Rs 56,379.

Gold futures for December delivery gained Rs 325, or 0.64 percent, at Rs 51,235 per 10 gram in evening trade on a business turnover of 14,292 lots. The same for February rose Rs 408, or 0.80 percent, at Rs 51,340 on a business turnover of 1,529 lots.

The value of the December and February’s contracts traded so far is Rs 3,765.46 crore and Rs 73.27 crore, respectively.

Similarly, Gold Mini contract for November edged higher Rs 273, or 0.54 percent at Rs 51,210 on a business turnover of 8,657 lots.

Trading strategy

Tapan Patel- Senior Analyst (Commodities), HDFC Securities

Gold prices traded higher with COMEX spot gold prices extended gains above $1920 on Wednesday. Gold October future contract at MCX was trading half a percent up to Rs. 51203 per 10 grams for the day supported by rupee depreciation.

Bullion prices traded higher on dollar decline amid rising hopes for US stimulus package before US elections as the difference between US Democrats and Republicans seems to be narrowing down. The fall in European equity indices over worries over second wave of virus infections also boosted buying in Gold.

We expect gold prices to trade up for the day with COMEX gold resistance at $1,940, support at $1,905. MCX Gold October support lies at Rs 50,900 with resistance at Rs 51,600.

Sriram Iyer, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities

International gold prices were trading with gains this Wednesday afternoon trade in Asia tracking the weak US Dollar, hopes of COVID-19 stimulus from the US and as rising COVID-19 in Europe could prompt fresh lockdowns.

Technically, LBMA Gold Spot has given a breakout above the Falling Channel formation where 50-DMA but is holding a resistance near $1,925 levels. However, a breakout above could take prices up to $1,933-$1,949 level and Support is at $1,908-$$1,895 levels.

Domestic gold prices are trading with gains this Wednesday afternoon trade, tracking firm overseas prices. Technically, MCX Gold December has given a Bullish Reversal where it’s also started to trade above Rs 51,000 levels where Rs 50,900-50,700 will hold support and prices could see an upside move up to Rs 51,200-51,500 levels.

Anuj Gupta- DVP- Commodities and Currencies Research, Angel Broking Ltd

As for today, traders can go for buy in gold at Rs 50,900 levels with the stop loss of Rs 50,650 levels for the target of Rs 51,500 levels.

