Gold Prices Today: Yellow metal will continue to suffer short-term pain as central banks vow to tame inflation

Gold prices fell to a new 2-1/2-year low on Monday in international markets, weighed down by a sturdy dollar and prospects of further interest rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve to bring down inflation.

Spot gold was down 0.3% at $1,638.59 per ounce as of 0053 GMT after hitting its lowest level since April 2020 earlier in the session.

At 9:47 am, gold contracts were trading 0.06 percent lower on the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX) at Rs 49,370 for 10 grams and silver was down 1.23 percent at Rs 55,540 a kilogram.

Vinay Rajani, Senior Research Analyst, HDFC Securities

Gold prices fell to a new 2.5 year low due to strong bullish momentum in dollar and prospects of further interest rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve to bring down inflation. LME gold spot is in continuation of a down trend. Resistance for the same is seen at $1680 while support is seen around $1600. For MCX gold October future, positional supports are seen at Rs 48500 and Rs 47300.

Pritam Patnaik,Head - Commodities, HNI and NRI Acquisitions, Axis Securities

Gold prices have breached, and continue to trade below the psychological level of $1650, largely because of a surging dollar index, which sits on a new high of 113.567, and an overtly hawkish outlook painted by the US Fed. The fact that central banks globally are ready to sacrifice growth to rein in inflation has clearly paved the path for a higher interest rate regime, which doesn’t auger well for a non-interest yielding gold prices. Recession fears have further added to the safe haven appeal of the dollar, propelling it higher. The pain will continue for gold in the short term.

