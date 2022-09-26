English
    Gold Prices Today: Yellow metal will continue to suffer short-term pain as central banks vow to tame inflation

    "Recession fears have added to the safe haven appeal of the dollar, propelling it higher. The pain will continue for gold in the short term," said Pritam Patnaik, head of Axis Securities.

    Moneycontrol News
    September 26, 2022 / 09:52 AM IST
    Representative image

    Gold prices fell to a new 2-1/2-year low on Monday in international markets, weighed down by a sturdy dollar and prospects of further interest rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve to bring down inflation.

    Spot gold was down 0.3% at $1,638.59 per ounce as of 0053 GMT after hitting its lowest level since April 2020 earlier in the session.

    At 9:47 am, gold contracts were trading 0.06 percent lower on the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX) at Rs 49,370 for 10 grams and silver was down 1.23 percent at Rs 55,540 a kilogram.

    Trading Strategy

    Vinay Rajani, Senior Research Analyst, HDFC Securities

    Gold prices fell to a new 2.5 year low due to strong bullish momentum in dollar and prospects of further interest rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve to bring down inflation. LME gold spot is in continuation of a down trend. Resistance for the same is seen at $1680 while support is seen around $1600. For MCX gold October future, positional supports are seen at Rs 48500 and Rs 47300.

    Pritam Patnaik,Head - Commodities, HNI and NRI Acquisitions, Axis Securities

    Gold prices have breached, and continue to trade below the psychological level of $1650, largely because of a surging dollar index, which sits on a new high of 113.567, and an overtly hawkish outlook painted by the US Fed. The fact that central banks globally are ready to sacrifice growth to rein in inflation has clearly paved the path for a higher interest rate regime, which doesn’t auger well for a non-interest yielding gold prices. Recession fears have further added to the safe haven appeal of the dollar, propelling it higher. The pain will continue for gold in the short term.

    (with agency inputs)

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Commodities #Gold
    first published: Sep 26, 2022 09:52 am
