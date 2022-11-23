 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Gold Prices Today: Yellow metal to trade lower, may find support at Rs 51,700

Sandip Das
Nov 23, 2022 / 10:07 AM IST

Gold prices are trading below 100 EMA on the intraday chart which may intensify the selling pressure on precious metals. Gold has resistance at Rs 52700 and support at Rs 51700, said Nirpendra Yadav, Senior Research Analyst at Swastika Investmart.

Gold prices inched up on Wednesday in the international markets buoyed by a weaker dollar, while investors awaited the minutes of the US Federal Reserve's latest policy meeting that could offer clues on further interest rate hikes.

Spot gold was up 0.1 percent at $1,741.80 per ounce by 0044 GMT. US gold futures edged 0.2 percent higher to $1,742.70.

At 9:59 am, gold contracts were trading 0.17 percent lower on the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX) at Rs 52,200 for 10 grams. Silver shed 0.07 percent at Rs 60,945 a kilogram.

Trading Strategy

Prathamesh Mallya, AVP- Research, Non-Agri Commodities, and Currencies, Angel One