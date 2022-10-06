Gold Prices Today: Yellow metal to trade lower amid upbeat US economic data, support around Rs 51,420-51,240

Gold prices edged higher on September 6 in the international markets as Treasury yields retreated, although gains were limited after stronger U.S. economic data bolstered expectations the Federal Reserve will retain its hawkish narrative.

Spot gold was up 0.2 percent at $1,719.19 per ounce, as of 0144 GMT. US gold futures rose 0.5 percent to $1,728.50.

At 10:07 am, gold contracts were trading 0.53 percent higher on the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX) at Rs 51,920 for 10 grams and silver jumped 1.19 percent at Rs 61,489 a kilogram.

Trading Strategy

Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities

Gold and silver prices settled lower on Wednesday, after posting solid gains in the previous two sessions. A strong rebound in the US dollar index, along with a significant rise in US Treasury yields, are the bearish market elements working against the bullion.

Gold prices eased following the release of a slightly stronger-than-expected US ADP jobs report that stood at 208,000 in September, as against the expectations of 200,000. The markets will also be closely watching Friday's employment situation report for September from the Labor Department. However, strength in global oil prices and geo-political tensions between Russia and Ukraine are supporting safe-haven buying in precious metals.

Gold has support at $1712-1698, while resistance is at $1740-1751. Silver has support at $20.48-20.20, while resistance is at $20.95-21.10. In rupee terms gold has support at Rs 51,420-51,240, while resistance is at Rs 51,880, 52,050. Silver has support at Rs 60,150-59,440, while resistance is at Rs 61,480–62,110.

Prathamesh Mallya, AVP- Research, Non-Agri Commodities, and Currencies, Angel One

After gold prices witnessed a strong start to the week, prices on Wednesday come under pressure, as the yellow metal slipped 0.60 percent to end the day at $1715.8 per ounce. A bounce in the dollar index which was on a continuous decline since the all-time highs hit in the previous week coupled with a rise in the US treasury yields maintained pressure on gold prices.

The upside remained capped given the upbeat economic numbers released, as the US non-manufacturing PMI rating came in slightly higher than expected, indicating that the economy is still strong despite rising interest rates.

We expect gold prices to trade lower towards Rs 51220 levels, a break of which could prompt the price to move lower to Rs 50910 levels.

